Indie Games Studios Nonage Is Excited To Announce the Launch Their Game PowerBots Builders

UNITED STATES, December 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you interested in reconnecting with the gaming experiences of your youth? If so, then PowerBots Builders is a must-try. This early access title is now available from indie game studio Nonage, and it stands out amongst the modern games available today.

PowerBots Builders is a creative, retro-style building game. It takes inspiration from Bomberman 64 with a three-dimensional design but incorporates new features from the 21st century.

The game's creators say they originally had the idea for PowerBots Builders in childhood when they first fell in love with Bomberman's gameplay style. They originally came up with rudimentary versions of the game but were limited to their early tech skills. Recently they decided to revive the idea and create a fully polished game.

Founder, Jeremy Rhoades, started learning programming at the young age of 11 years old. He and his brother, Aaron, were inspired to get into the computer industry by their father and started with video game development. He moved on from programming in high school to become a musician but eventually went back to school in 2014 and rediscovered the game development industry. After completing enough classes to bag a job in IT, Jeremy went all-in on his dream to become part of the industry and start his own studio.

This dream has been supported by Jeremy's family, as well as a handful of industry experts who have helped him with development, artwork, and general advice throughout the years. The studio's name, 'Nonage,' means "the period of immaturity or youth," and was specifically chosen for its connection to Jeremy's original teenage dream of making video games.

But beyond that, the team also wants their name to symbolize the importance of connecting with your inner child. To them, 'Nonage' is a reminder to never forget the joyful spirit and positive outlook that comes from embracing life from a youthful perspective.

As for the future, Nonage plans to continue releasing more games; this includes some that will be exclusive to their website, nonage.net and titles that may find themselves on PC stores, consoles, and mobile app stores. There are also plans to ramp up their Nonage Hero Club, which rewards players with special cosmetics, streamers with extra support, and indie game developers with a platform to showcase their work.

Their game, PowerBots Builders, is currently in Early Access on Steam, and with it, Nonage hopes to bring a classic gaming style back with modern elements that make it enjoyable for all. The game has several new updates, and support will continue post-launch. Players can expect unique gameplay modes and additional levels, so keep an eye out.

Nonage has created something special here. With a passionate team and creative ideas, this studio is poised to make a mark on the industry. Check out PowerBots Builders on Steam today and keep an eye on Nonage for more to come! The game is priced at $14.99 USD, and early adopters can save 25% until December 22nd.