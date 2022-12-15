2022 Illinois firearm deer season preliminary harvest totals 76,854
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, December 15 - Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 4, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).
Comparatively, hunters harvested a final total of 70,411 deer during the firearm season in 2021.
The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2022 firearm season Dec. 1-4 was 24,500, compared with 21,477 during the second season in 2021. The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year's firearm season Nov. 18-20 was 52,354 deer.
Remaining 2022-23 deer season hunting opportunities in Illinois include:
Late-winter antlerless-only deer season and Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) deer season, in designated counties only, Dec. 29, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023, and Jan. 13-15, 2023
Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15, 2023.
A table of preliminary firearm deer season harvest totals for 2022 by county, and comparable totals for 2021 is below.
|
County
|
1st 2022
|
2nd 2022
|
Total 2022
|
Total 2021
|
ADAMS
|
1437
|
714
|
2151
|
1990
|
ALEXANDER
|
239
|
136
|
375
|
362
|
BOND
|
537
|
210
|
747
|
647
|
BOONE
|
71
|
35
|
106
|
105
|
BROWN
|
655
|
334
|
989
|
812
|
BUREAU
|
609
|
295
|
904
|
895
|
CALHOUN
|
465
|
259
|
724
|
650
|
CARROLL
|
331
|
166
|
497
|
440
|
CASS
|
423
|
256
|
679
|
587
|
CHAMPAIGN
|
137
|
78
|
215
|
201
|
CHRISTIAN
|
403
|
155
|
558
|
556
|
CLARK
|
721
|
354
|
1075
|
1019
|
CLAY
|
889
|
340
|
1229
|
1113
|
CLINTON
|
606
|
197
|
803
|
666
|
COLES
|
487
|
195
|
682
|
658
|
CRAWFORD
|
673
|
263
|
936
|
888
|
CUMBERLAND
|
542
|
275
|
817
|
760
|
DEKALB
|
73
|
41
|
114
|
107
|
DEWITT
|
220
|
116
|
336
|
317
|
DOUGLAS
|
120
|
53
|
173
|
149
|
EDGAR
|
424
|
163
|
587
|
521
|
EDWARDS
|
317
|
141
|
458
|
389
|
EFFINGHAM
|
653
|
303
|
956
|
914
|
FAYETTE
|
1184
|
529
|
1713
|
1569
|
FORD
|
86
|
40
|
126
|
109
|
FRANKLIN
|
956
|
458
|
1414
|
1234
|
FULTON
|
1249
|
590
|
1839
|
1667
|
GALLATIN
|
305
|
136
|
441
|
373
|
GREENE
|
634
|
385
|
1019
|
954
|
GRUNDY
|
172
|
100
|
272
|
235
|
HAMILTON
|
741
|
337
|
1078
|
1000
|
HANCOCK
|
1128
|
582
|
1710
|
1570
|
HARDIN
|
548
|
188
|
736
|
676
|
HENDERSON
|
283
|
146
|
429
|
385
|
HENRY
|
275
|
172
|
447
|
414
|
IROQUOIS
|
257
|
144
|
401
|
417
|
JACKSON
|
1484
|
708
|
2192
|
1865
|
JASPER
|
794
|
354
|
1148
|
1027
|
JEFFERSON
|
1249
|
572
|
1821
|
1818
|
JERSEY
|
425
|
221
|
646
|
588
|
JO DAVIESS
|
843
|
430
|
1273
|
1235
|
JOHNSON
|
874
|
333
|
1207
|
1159
|
KANE
|
18
|
11
|
29
|
31
|
KANKAKEE
|
114
|
55
|
169
|
186
|
KENDALL
|
43
|
22
|
65
|
71
|
KNOX
|
737
|
340
|
1077
|
1064
|
LAKE
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
LASALLE
|
427
|
227
|
654
|
563
|
LAWRENCE
|
399
|
176
|
575
|
539
|
LEE
|
314
|
177
|
491
|
444
|
LIVINGSTON
|
268
|
100
|
368
|
381
|
LOGAN
|
193
|
114
|
307
|
312
|
MACON
|
155
|
75
|
230
|
220
|
MACOUPIN
|
1120
|
456
|
1576
|
1431
|
MADISON
|
509
|
183
|
692
|
637
|
MARION
|
1186
|
467
|
1653
|
1399
|
MARSHALL
|
412
|
166
|
578
|
547
|
MASON
|
249
|
130
|
379
|
352
|
MASSAC
|
268
|
119
|
387
|
382
|
MCDONOUGH
|
495
|
260
|
755
|
727
|
MCHENRY
|
129
|
82
|
211
|
243
|
MCLEAN
|
349
|
168
|
517
|
532
|
MENARD
|
215
|
133
|
348
|
329
|
MERCER
|
509
|
266
|
775
|
743
|
MONROE
|
856
|
282
|
1138
|
935
|
MONTGOMERY
|
619
|
254
|
873
|
802
|
MORGAN
|
442
|
232
|
674
|
580
|
MOULTRIE
|
158
|
66
|
224
|
209
|
OGLE
|
356
|
182
|
538
|
546
|
PEORIA
|
576
|
299
|
875
|
814
|
PERRY
|
969
|
399
|
1368
|
1108
|
PIATT
|
89
|
45
|
134
|
111
|
PIKE
|
1129
|
711
|
1840
|
1633
|
POPE
|
1068
|
365
|
1433
|
1220
|
PULASKI
|
222
|
106
|
328
|
279
|
PUTNAM
|
228
|
99
|
327
|
312
|
RANDOLPH
|
1518
|
685
|
2203
|
2106
|
RICHLAND
|
487
|
216
|
703
|
672
|
ROCK ISLAND
|
408
|
204
|
612
|
585
|
ST. CLAIR
|
576
|
199
|
775
|
699
|
SALINE
|
628
|
243
|
871
|
758
|
SANGAMON
|
327
|
188
|
515
|
528
|
SCHUYLER
|
904
|
437
|
1341
|
1269
|
SCOTT
|
190
|
147
|
337
|
327
|
SHELBY
|
883
|
341
|
1224
|
1179
|
STARK
|
118
|
52
|
170
|
152
|
STEPHENSON
|
342
|
182
|
524
|
480
|
TAZEWELL
|
352
|
177
|
529
|
480
|
UNION
|
812
|
383
|
1195
|
1144
|
VERMILION
|
369
|
203
|
572
|
597
|
WABASH
|
122
|
54
|
176
|
163
|
WARREN
|
290
|
170
|
460
|
431
|
WASHINGTON
|
771
|
292
|
1063
|
924
|
WAYNE
|
1015
|
498
|
1513
|
1370
|
WHITE
|
553
|
314
|
867
|
713
|
WHITESIDE
|
335
|
238
|
573
|
507
|
WILL
|
134
|
76
|
210
|
167
|
WILLIAMSON
|
1287
|
661
|
1948
|
1613
|
WINNEBAGO
|
154
|
72
|
226
|
248
|
WOODFORD
|
434
|
197
|
631
|
573
|
Total
|
52354
|
24500
|
76854
|
70411