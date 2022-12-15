Submit Release
2022 Illinois firearm deer season preliminary harvest totals 76,854

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, December 15 - Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 4, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).


Comparatively, hunters harvested a final total of 70,411 deer during the firearm season in 2021.


The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2022 firearm season Dec. 1-4 was 24,500, compared with 21,477 during the second season in 2021. The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year's firearm season Nov. 18-20 was 52,354 deer.


Remaining 2022-23 deer season hunting opportunities in Illinois include:


Late-winter antlerless-only deer season and Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) deer season, in designated counties only, Dec. 29, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023, and Jan. 13-15, 2023

Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15, 2023.






A table of preliminary firearm deer season harvest totals for 2022 by county, and comparable totals for 2021 is below.




             
 

County

1st 2022

2nd 2022

Total 2022

Total 2021

  
 

ADAMS

1437

714

2151

1990

  
 

ALEXANDER

239

136

375

362

  
 

BOND

537

210

747

647

  
 

BOONE

71

35

106

105

  
 

BROWN

655

334

989

812

  
 

BUREAU

609

295

904

895

  
 

CALHOUN

465

259

724

650

  
 

CARROLL

331

166

497

440

  
 

CASS

423

256

679

587

  
 

CHAMPAIGN

137

78

215

201

  
 

CHRISTIAN

403

155

558

556

  
 

CLARK

721

354

1075

1019

  
 

CLAY

889

340

1229

1113

  
 

CLINTON

606

197

803

666

  
 

COLES

487

195

682

658

  
 

CRAWFORD

673

263

936

888

  
 

CUMBERLAND

542

275

817

760

  
 

DEKALB

73

41

114

107

  
 

DEWITT

220

116

336

317

  
 

DOUGLAS

120

53

173

149

  
 

EDGAR

424

163

587

521

  
 

EDWARDS

317

141

458

389

  
 

EFFINGHAM

653

303

956

914

  
 

FAYETTE

1184

529

1713

1569

  
 

FORD

86

40

126

109

  
 

FRANKLIN

956

458

1414

1234

  
 

FULTON

1249

590

1839

1667

  
 

GALLATIN

305

136

441

373

  
 

GREENE

634

385

1019

954

  
 

GRUNDY

172

100

272

235

  
 

HAMILTON

741

337

1078

1000

  
 

HANCOCK

1128

582

1710

1570

  
 

HARDIN

548

188

736

676

  
 

HENDERSON

283

146

429

385

  
 

HENRY

275

172

447

414

  
 

IROQUOIS

257

144

401

417

  
 

JACKSON

1484

708

2192

1865

  
 

JASPER

794

354

1148

1027

  
 

JEFFERSON

1249

572

1821

1818

  
 

JERSEY

425

221

646

588

  
 

JO DAVIESS

843

430

1273

1235

  
 

JOHNSON

874

333

1207

1159

  
 

KANE

18

11

29

31

  
 

KANKAKEE

114

55

169

186

  
 

KENDALL

43

22

65

71

  
 

KNOX

737

340

1077

1064

  
 

LAKE

5

0

5

3

  
 

LASALLE

427

227

654

563

  
 

LAWRENCE

399

176

575

539

  
 

LEE

314

177

491

444

  
 

LIVINGSTON

268

100

368

381

  
 

LOGAN

193

114

307

312

  
 

MACON

155

75

230

220

  
 

MACOUPIN

1120

456

1576

1431

  
 

MADISON

509

183

692

637

  
 

MARION

1186

467

1653

1399

  
 

MARSHALL

412

166

578

547

  
 

MASON

249

130

379

352

  
 

MASSAC

268

119

387

382

  
 

MCDONOUGH

495

260

755

727

  
 

MCHENRY

129

82

211

243

  
 

MCLEAN

349

168

517

532

  
 

MENARD

215

133

348

329

  
 

MERCER

509

266

775

743

  
 

MONROE

856

282

1138

935

  
 

MONTGOMERY

619

254

873

802

  
 

MORGAN

442

232

674

580

  
 

MOULTRIE

158

66

224

209

  
 

OGLE

356

182

538

546

  
 

PEORIA

576

299

875

814

  
 

PERRY

969

399

1368

1108

  
 

PIATT

89

45

134

111

  
 

PIKE

1129

711

1840

1633

  
 

POPE

1068

365

1433

1220

  
 

PULASKI

222

106

328

279

  
 

PUTNAM

228

99

327

312

  
 

RANDOLPH

1518

685

2203

2106

  
 

RICHLAND

487

216

703

672

  
 

ROCK ISLAND

408

204

612

585

  
 

ST. CLAIR

576

199

775

699

  
 

SALINE

628

243

871

758

  
 

SANGAMON

327

188

515

528

  
 

SCHUYLER

904

437

1341

1269

  
 

SCOTT

190

147

337

327

  
 

SHELBY

883

341

1224

1179

  
 

STARK

118

52

170

152

  
 

STEPHENSON

342

182

524

480

  
 

TAZEWELL

352

177

529

480

  
 

UNION

812

383

1195

1144

  
 

VERMILION

369

203

572

597

  
 

WABASH

122

54

176

163

  
 

WARREN

290

170

460

431

  
 

WASHINGTON

771

292

1063

924

  
 

WAYNE

1015

498

1513

1370

  
 

WHITE

553

314

867

713

  
 

WHITESIDE

335

238

573

507

  
 

WILL

134

76

210

167

  
 

WILLIAMSON

1287

661

1948

1613

  
 

WINNEBAGO

154

72

226

248

  
 

WOODFORD

434

197

631

573

  
 

Total

52354

24500

76854

70411

  
             

You just read:

