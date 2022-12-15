Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,820 in the last 365 days.

Interstate 90 Closing From Rapid City to Wyoming State Line (Dec. 15, 2022)

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 (I-90 Closure Update)

Contact:   Todd Seaman, Rapid City Region Engineer, 605-394-2248

 

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) will be closed from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 10 a.m. (MT) / 11 a.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

This section of I-90, which was reopened on Wed., Dec. 14, 2022, is being closed once again due to continued snow and sustained high winds causing low visibility and excessive drifting.

Motorists are advised; as of 10 a.m. (MT) / 11 a.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, I-90 will be closed from Wyoming state line to Rapid City, in addition to the closure in place from Rapid City to Mitchell.

Interstate 90 within the Rapid City metro area (exit 55 to exit 67) will be open for local travel. Motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories are in place on state highways throughout the state. Secondary highways are impassable in many locations at this time.  For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

 

-30-

You just read:

Interstate 90 Closing From Rapid City to Wyoming State Line (Dec. 15, 2022)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.