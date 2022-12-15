Interstate 90 Closing From Rapid City to Wyoming State Line (Dec. 15, 2022)

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 (I-90 Closure Update)

Contact: Todd Seaman, Rapid City Region Engineer, 605-394-2248

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) will be closed from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 10 a.m. (MT) / 11 a.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

This section of I-90, which was reopened on Wed., Dec. 14, 2022, is being closed once again due to continued snow and sustained high winds causing low visibility and excessive drifting.

Motorists are advised; as of 10 a.m. (MT) / 11 a.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, I-90 will be closed from Wyoming state line to Rapid City, in addition to the closure in place from Rapid City to Mitchell.

Interstate 90 within the Rapid City metro area (exit 55 to exit 67) will be open for local travel. Motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories are in place on state highways throughout the state. Secondary highways are impassable in many locations at this time. For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

