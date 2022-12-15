Pepsi Bottling Ventures, LLC expanding operations in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Pepsi Bottling Ventures, LLC (PBV), a leading bottle manufacturer, distributor and seller for Pepsi-Cola products, today announced plans to expand operations in Horry County. The company’s $15 million investment will create 27 new jobs.

PBV has operated out of its current distribution warehouse in Conway since 2009. The expansion will relocate the company within the county to the new Palmetto Coast Industrial Park off Water Tower Road in North Myrtle Beach where PBV will construct a 164,850-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution warehouse to accommodate increased customer and consumer demand and allow for future growth. The new Horry County facility will continue to serve as the company’s only South Carolina location.

The expansion is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the PBV team should visit the company’s careers page.

PBV is one of the nation’s largest privately held bottlers of Pepsi-Cola beverage products with 19 locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, Maryland and Delaware. The company’s broad product portfolio includes top consumer brands like Pepsi, Aquafina, Lipton, Gatorade, Starbucks and more.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure (RIF) grant to Horry County to assist with real property improvements.

QUOTES

“We are committed to the community of North Myrtle Beach and are excited about the opportunities this investment will bring to our customers, consumers and partners in the region. We thank the city of North Myrtle Beach and its leadership for their support and look forward to serving the community for years to come. We’re excited to be here and play a role in the city’s future growth.” -Pepsi Bottling Ventures, LLC President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Hill

“Horry County has the assets and environment to support world-class businesses such as PBV. Congratulations to PBV, and we look forward to seeing their continued success for years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited to announce the expansion of a renowned company like PBV. When an existing company grows within our state, it’s further testament that South Carolina is where companies can find sustained success. Congratulations, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“PBV has been a staple of Horry County for more than 20 years. When we learned of their plans for growth, we accepted the challenge to assist in their expansion. Our council is committed to supporting our existing industry, retaining jobs and creating jobs. We look forward to them providing our area with more Pepsi products in their new state-of-the-art facility. Horry County Council is excited to celebrate with PBV, and we wish them much success.” -Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner

FIVE FAST FACTS