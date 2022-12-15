Submit Release
A Place Called Home Brings Holiday Magic to Thousands of Children and Families in South Central

APCH will distribute 10,000 toys, treats, clothing, and more to South Central youth and families

On Friday, December 16th, A Place Called Home will distribute 10,000 toys, treats, clothes and other goods to children and families in South Central Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Place Called Home (APCH), a nonprofit community center providing free, enriching programs in the arts, education, and health and wellness for South Central youth and their families, is hosting its annual Home for the Holidays event. The event will feature entertainment by iHeartRadio, hot cocoa and coffee provided by Starbucks, and a holiday parade with Santa, and staff and volunteers will distribute toys, clothing, treats, and more to 3,000 children and families.

WHO:
Norayma Cabot, CEO, A Place Called Home
Gilbert Radillo, Sr. Director of Engagement, A Place Called Home

This event is made possible by generous sponsors the Canet Foundation, Aftermath Entertainment, SoCal Gas and Starbucks. Volunteer support is being provided by Starbucks, U.S. Bank, APCH youth members, members of the APCH Board of Directors and Leadership Council, and individual community members.

WHEN:
Friday, December 16, 2022
5:00 PM - Confirmed media is welcome on campus
5:00-5:50 PM - iHeartRadio entertainment
5:50 PM - Parade with Santa
6 PM until completion - gifts and treats will be distributed to local families

WHERE:
A Place Called Home | 2830 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90011

WHY:
For many families in South Central, the holidays are a stressful time. Economic, housing, and food insecurity have been amplified as a result of the pandemic, and many families and children will not expect to receive gifts this year. Not only are we providing toys, treats, clothing, and other goods, but we are ensuring that South Central youth and families can experience the joy and celebration of the holiday season.

###

About A Place Called Home
A Place Called Home (APCH) provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education, and wellness for the young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions and develop healthy, fulfilling and purposeful lives. Since its founding in 1993, APCH has directly served more than 20,000 youth members through its core school day, after school and summer programming, and over 150,000 local residents through family and supportive services including food, clothing, and holiday toy distributions, counseling, voter education, and community organizing. For more information, visit apch.org.

Media Contact:
Maggie Stillman, Communications Manager
e: mstillman@apch.org | c: (323) 347-4431

Maggie Stillman
A Place Called Home
+1 323-347-4431
email us here

