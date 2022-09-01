A Place Called Home Announces New CEO Norayma Cabot
EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with great enthusiasm that A Place Called Home (APCH) announces the appointment of Norayma Cabot as its new Chief Executive Officer, to start on September 26, 2022.
“We knew from the outset that finding the next leader for A Place Called Home wouldn't be easy,” said Gareth Schweitzer, APCH Board Chair. “While all the finalists were truly impressive, Norayma's wisdom, experience, curiosity, and passion for the community we serve, combined with her own story's parallels with the lives of the youth and families of APCH, made it clear to all of us that she is the one.”
Norayma has over 18 years of experience driving successful organizations with expertise in leading strategic initiatives, achieving organizational growth, working with vulnerable communities, and diversifying funding sources. As one of a handful of non-attorney Executive Directors of a legal services organization, she led the Los Angeles Center for Law and Justice through the pandemic resulting in a more financially robust and innovative organization. She also led the South Los Angeles program for the Community Development Institute and successfully revived a critical program to build community engagement and strengthen the agency’s services for young children.
Norayma's career includes leading Plaza de La Raza Child Development Services for over six years. As Executive Director, she expanded services and was responsible for building and operating the largest center serving infants and toddlers in Los Angeles County. Among other notable achievements, she was able to secure $6 million to increase the capacity and improve the conditions of several facilities. She was appointed by the Governor to the State Interagency Coordinating Council on Early Intervention and has testified to the California State Assembly on behalf of Los Angeles County families.
As the daughter of immigrants, Norayma is passionate about supporting underserved communities and protecting families’ rights regardless of socioeconomic status. Norayma earned her BA degree in Urban Learning and a Masters in Education from California State University, Los Angeles. She currently teaches at East Los Angeles College as an adjunct professor and is pursuing a Certificate from Harvard University.
“I am thrilled and honored to be stepping into the role of CEO at A Place Called Home, and to lead the organization into its fourth decade of service to the South Central community” shared Norayma.
“Throughout my career, my work has focused on ensuring equitable access to resources and opportunities for vulnerable communities, and I am truly inspired by the mission of APCH, as my own life story shares similarities with those served by the organization. As we head into this new chapter, I look forward to partnering with the dedicated staff of APCH, and the donors, volunteers, and supporters to continue growing and innovating in service of South Central youth and families.”
Jonathan Zeichner, outgoing APCH CEO of 13 years said, “With three decades of impactful service under its belt, APCH is strong and stable. We recognize that there are needs, challenges, and opportunities ahead that will require clear vision, a steady hand, and a heart that beats for social justice and equity for all peoples, starting with the youth and families we serve. Norayma embodies all of these qualities and more, and we are confident that she will lead this organization with integrity, intelligence, and heart. I am passing the torch with my blessings.”
A Place Called Home is delighted to welcome Norayma and looks forward to her leadership as the organization prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2023, and enter its fourth decade of service to youth and families in South Central Los Angeles.
About A Place Called Home:
A Place Called Home is a transformational youth and community center based in South Central Los Angeles. Founded in 1993 as an oasis for young people facing poverty and systemic adversity, APCH provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education and wellness for the young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions, and develop healthy, fulfilling and purposeful lives. To learn more visit: apch.org
Maggie Stillman
“We knew from the outset that finding the next leader for A Place Called Home wouldn't be easy,” said Gareth Schweitzer, APCH Board Chair. “While all the finalists were truly impressive, Norayma's wisdom, experience, curiosity, and passion for the community we serve, combined with her own story's parallels with the lives of the youth and families of APCH, made it clear to all of us that she is the one.”
Norayma has over 18 years of experience driving successful organizations with expertise in leading strategic initiatives, achieving organizational growth, working with vulnerable communities, and diversifying funding sources. As one of a handful of non-attorney Executive Directors of a legal services organization, she led the Los Angeles Center for Law and Justice through the pandemic resulting in a more financially robust and innovative organization. She also led the South Los Angeles program for the Community Development Institute and successfully revived a critical program to build community engagement and strengthen the agency’s services for young children.
Norayma's career includes leading Plaza de La Raza Child Development Services for over six years. As Executive Director, she expanded services and was responsible for building and operating the largest center serving infants and toddlers in Los Angeles County. Among other notable achievements, she was able to secure $6 million to increase the capacity and improve the conditions of several facilities. She was appointed by the Governor to the State Interagency Coordinating Council on Early Intervention and has testified to the California State Assembly on behalf of Los Angeles County families.
As the daughter of immigrants, Norayma is passionate about supporting underserved communities and protecting families’ rights regardless of socioeconomic status. Norayma earned her BA degree in Urban Learning and a Masters in Education from California State University, Los Angeles. She currently teaches at East Los Angeles College as an adjunct professor and is pursuing a Certificate from Harvard University.
“I am thrilled and honored to be stepping into the role of CEO at A Place Called Home, and to lead the organization into its fourth decade of service to the South Central community” shared Norayma.
“Throughout my career, my work has focused on ensuring equitable access to resources and opportunities for vulnerable communities, and I am truly inspired by the mission of APCH, as my own life story shares similarities with those served by the organization. As we head into this new chapter, I look forward to partnering with the dedicated staff of APCH, and the donors, volunteers, and supporters to continue growing and innovating in service of South Central youth and families.”
Jonathan Zeichner, outgoing APCH CEO of 13 years said, “With three decades of impactful service under its belt, APCH is strong and stable. We recognize that there are needs, challenges, and opportunities ahead that will require clear vision, a steady hand, and a heart that beats for social justice and equity for all peoples, starting with the youth and families we serve. Norayma embodies all of these qualities and more, and we are confident that she will lead this organization with integrity, intelligence, and heart. I am passing the torch with my blessings.”
A Place Called Home is delighted to welcome Norayma and looks forward to her leadership as the organization prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2023, and enter its fourth decade of service to youth and families in South Central Los Angeles.
About A Place Called Home:
A Place Called Home is a transformational youth and community center based in South Central Los Angeles. Founded in 1993 as an oasis for young people facing poverty and systemic adversity, APCH provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education and wellness for the young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions, and develop healthy, fulfilling and purposeful lives. To learn more visit: apch.org
Maggie Stillman
A Place Called Home
+1 323-347-4431
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn