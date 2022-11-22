A Place Called Home to Distribute 500 Turkeys and Meal Supplies to Families in Need in Partnership with LA Rams
On Wednesday, November 23, A Place Called Home will distribute turkeys and Thanksgiving meal supplies to hundreds of families in South Central LALOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with the Los Angeles Rams, A Place Called Home will distribute 500 turkeys and 500 bags of Thanksgiving meal supplies to South Central families in need. This event is made possible by our generous sponsors the LA Rams, Dr. Dre, Elevance Health, and Marymount High School.
WHAT:
A Place Called Home (APCH), a nonprofit community center providing free, enriching programs in the arts, education, and health and wellness for South Central youth and their families, is hosting its annual Thanksgiving turkey and grocery distribution event. Staff and volunteers will distribute 500 turkeys and 500 bags of Thanksgiving meal supplies to South Central community members.
WHO:
Norayma Cabot, CEO, A Place Called Home
Gilbert Radillo, Sr. Director of Engagement, A Place Called Home
Kevin Demoff, COO, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders
Los Angeles Rams Mascot Rampage
This event is made possible by generous sponsors the Los Angeles Rams, Dr. Dre, Elevance Health, and Marymount High School. Volunteer support is being provided by Elevance Health, City First Bank, U.S. Bank, Los Angeles Rams, APCH youth members, APCH Board members, and individual volunteers.
WHEN:
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
7:30 AM - Confirmed media is welcome on campus
8:00 AM until completion - turkeys and meal supplies distributed to families
WHERE:
A Place Called Home | 2830 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90011
WHY:
The annual APCH Thanksgiving turkey and grocery distribution is an event that hundreds of households rely on to provide a Thanksgiving meal for their families. Those living in zip code 90011 were hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and are still recovering. Now, more than ever, the community served by APCH needs the relief provided by this event and other weekly grocery distribution programs. Since APCH’s founding one year after the Los Angeles Unrest in 1992, the organization has directly served more than 20,000 South Central youth and families through programs in the arts, civic engagement, education and wellbeing; and thousands more community members via its community and distribution events providing household essentials to families living in poverty.
###
About A Place Called Home
A Place Called Home (APCH) provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education, and wellness for the young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions and develop healthy, fulfilling and purposeful lives. Since its founding in 1993, APCH has directly served more than 20,000 youth members through its core school day, after school and summer programming, and over 150,000 local residents through family and supportive services including food, clothing, and holiday toy distributions, counseling, voter education, and community organizing. For more information, visit apch.org.
Media Contact:
Maggie Stillman, Communications Manager
e: mstillman@apch.org | c: (323) 347-4431
Maggie Stillman
A Place Called Home
+1 323-347-4431
email us here