The introduction of an American Born Princess, Her Royal Highness Princess Karen Chatman

Princess Karen in Traditional Dress of Africa and the Middle East. Princess Karen at the Piano in Dubai, UAE

Meet The Legacy Heir Apparent, Her Royal Highness Princess Karen Chatman

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Her Royal Highness and legacy Heir Apparent, Karen Chatman (Princess Karen) was born in Natchez, Mississippi, United States of America. Princess Karen is the Fourth generation Grand Daughter of Prince Abdulrahman Ibrahim Ibn Sori (Prince Sori), whose kingdom influenced cultures and civilizations throughout the continent of Africa.

Princess Karen is married to Prince Consort Rayshon, Chatman, and has three children: Prince Elvis, Prince BrentonKonner, and Princess Krysta".Her Royal Highness and legacy Heir Apparent, Karen Chatman (Princess Karen) was born in Natchez, Mississippi, United States of America. Princess Karen is the Fourth generation Grand Daughter of Prince Abdulrahman Ibrahim Ibn Sori (Prince Sori), whose kingdom influenced cultures and civilizations throughout the continent of Africa. Princess Karen is married to Prince Consort Rayshon, Chatman, and has three children: Prince Elvis, Prince BrentonKonner, and Princess Krysta.

Princess Karen of Natchez, Mississippi, is a part of Natchez's history. Natchez is a town most notable for its beauty and for its authors who have dedicated their life work to defining and capturing Natchez's essence while trying to understand Natchez's vested relationship in the slave trade. However, Her Highness's roots are embedded in the Red Clay with adjoining branches stretching out towards the "Great Mississippi" River, holding in her heart and soul an intimate knowledge of Natchez that expands far beyond the past, present, or future writings of this historical and complex anomaly.

Princess Karen embraces Natchez's history and legacy, sculpted, and uniquely designed specifically for her by Prince Sori's journey from Timbo to Natchez. Princess Karen has a unique heritage, richly filled with knowledge of various cultures from around the world. The renowned and cultured Princess believes that her travels and exposures to other cultures and civilizations are the fuel that enables her to be a world Ambassador for change and to construct a tangible foundation for the betterment of humanity.

As the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Chatman Global Enterprises, Princess Karen, has compartmentalized each of her company's efforts for change by having designated divisions and companies under the umbrella of the parent group supporting specific humanitarian efforts.

Currently, Chatman Global Enterprises consist of; The Brightstar (Agnus Thompson) Scholarship initiative, The Global Path Upper Mobility Education Program, the Princess Chatman's Research and Development Laboratory, and The United Cultural and Global Organization (UCGO)of Her Royal Highness Princess Karen Chatman.

The Chatman Global Enterprise and its affiliate companies, programs, and initiatives are all non-governmental organizations and privately funded. "Chatman Global Enterprises" is a catalyst for change and a tribute and honor to Prince Abdulrahman Ibrahim Ibn Sori. A West African Prince born in Timbo Guinea, enslaved in Natchez Mississippi for 40 years, yet returned to Africa a Free Man and has an everlasting legacy through his Heir, Her Royal Highness Princess Karen Chatman, and descendants of the House of Sori.

Released by,

The Royal Affairs Office of Princess Karen Chatman