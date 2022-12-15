Yusuf / Cat Stevens Signed Art Print Launch

We're excited to announce to our subscribers that following on from the acclaimed book, Cat Stevens: Back Beyond by Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Genesis is delighted to present the companion fine art print edition.
The book's specially created cover illustration, 'Another Side of Time', is now available to own as a signed museum-quality print.
'Art is an aesthetic crossroads, where cultures and civilisations freely mix peacefully without borders or passports. It is the currency we use to trade with each other the fruits of our beliefs and the mysterious beauty of our faith and eternal hopes.' - Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Each museum-quality print is checked and signed by Yusuf / Cat Stevens and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity signed by the publishers. Created exclusively for Genesis subscribers, we hope you enjoy the first opportunity to view this highly collectible print edition.
'I really didn't want to leave this world without knowing where I was going. And that was where I started my search: looking into the self, trying to find that place of peace. Where nobody could bother you, not even death itself.'- Yusuf / Cat Stevens
The original artwork, 'Another Side of Time', was created by Yusuf / Cat Stevens and first displayed on the cover of his limited-edition memoir, Cat Stevens: Back Beyond. This beautifully illustrative self-portrait is now available to own as a large-format fine art print, published in a collector's edition of only 75 prints worldwide.
