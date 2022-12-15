Yusuf / Cat Stevens Signed Art Print Launch

15 Dec 2022

Cat Stevens: Back Beyond We're excited to announce to our subscribers that following on from the acclaimed book,by Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Genesis is delighted to present the companion fine art print edition.

Another Side of Time The book's specially created cover illustration, '', is now available to own as a signed museum-quality print.

'Art is an aesthetic crossroads, where cultures and civilisations freely mix peacefully without borders or passports. It is the currency we use to trade with each other the fruits of our beliefs and the mysterious beauty of our faith and eternal hopes.' - Yusuf / Cat Stevens



Each museum-quality print is checked and signed by Yusuf / Cat Stevens and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity signed by the publishers. Created exclusively for Genesis subscribers, we hope you enjoy the first opportunity to view this highly collectible print edition.

'I really didn't want to leave this world without knowing where I was going. And that was where I started my search: looking into the self, trying to find that place of peace. Where nobody could bother you, not even death itself.' - Yusuf / Cat Stevens