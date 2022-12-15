Texas Trees Foundation, Arbor Day Foundation and Clayton Team up to Volunteer for a Tree Planting Event

Graybranch Community Park was once part of a local 212 acre farm American elm, sycamore, & crepe myrtles among several species (44 total trees) in the ground Clayton team members plant trees at Gray Branch Community Park in McKinney, TX

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, December 3, Texas Trees Foundation partnered with Clayton and the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 50 trees at Gray Branch Park in McKinney, TX.

Once part of a local farm, Gray Branch Parkland has a natural surface hike and bike trail – American elm, Mexican sycamore, and Crape myrtles are three of nine species that went into the ground, designed to enhance, and shade the existing trail. Special thanks to the McKinney Parks & Recreation, McKinney Parks Foundation, scout troops, and volunteers who also assisted with this planting.

Texas Trees Foundation, a catalyst in the greening of North Central Texas since 1982, is working with the Arbor Day Foundation, one of the world’s largest membership nonprofit dedicated to planting trees.

Clayton, a national builder of attainable housing, partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation in 2022 to plant 2.33 million trees. This planting initiative at Gray Branch Park is in addition to that commitment and offers a way for Clayton team members to get involved, fulfilling company values to do good through community involvement and to drive change in support of a more sustainable future. Team members from two local home building facilities – Clayton Bonham and Clayton Sulphur Springs – participated in the volunteer event with their families.

“At Clayton our commitment to being an environmentally conscious builder extends beyond the homes we build to the planet we call home,” said William Jenkins, Clayton Director of Environment and Sustainability. “We are proud of our team members who participated in this tree planting event to give back to their local community.”

“The work we’re able to accomplish with our partners is very valuable. The new trees not only provide benefits for park goers, but they also help increase tree canopy coverage and mitigate urban heat,” said Janette Monear CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. “With the support of our partners in the Branching Out program, our communities will be cleaner, greener, cooler and healthier for generations to come.”

“One of the things the Arbor Day Foundation does best is to help local planting partners take meaningful action in their community to plant trees,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “We plant trees to improve the lives of people around us. We’re happy to help Texas Trees Foundation foster a sense of community pride by planting trees.”

Trees offer vast benefits for the community at large. Thriving urban forests can help bolster human health, from encouraging physical activity to reducing respiratory illnesses stemming from air pollution. Trees filter the air removing pollution, which can help improve a city’s overall air quality. They also reduce runoff of sediment, pollutants, and organic matter into streams, improving our water quality. Trees have also been shown to reduce crime, lower stress levels, and develop community pride.

To learn more about this event, visit www.texastrees.org/projects/branchingout.

About Texas Trees Foundation

The Texas Trees Foundation serves as a catalyst in creating a new green legacy for North Texas through the transformation of outdoor spaces and by providing education on the social, economic, environmental, and health benefits provided through urban forestry. The mission of the Texas Trees Foundation is to preserve, beautify, and expand public natural green spaces through the improvement of landscaping and tree planting. For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and its programs, visit www.texastrees.org.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod® homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. In 2021, Clayton built 60,701 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

CrossMod is a registered trademark of Manufactured Housing Institute.

