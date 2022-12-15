KC Scholars Awards up to $50,000 Scholarships to 125 Adult Learners
We understand that this award is often transformational for many of our recipients, and we are so excited to welcome these newest awardees to the KC Scholars family.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kansas City Scholars, Inc. today surprised 125 adults who have been awarded a KC Scholars Adult Learner scholarship worth up to $50,000 over five years. Awardees can use the money to attend one of 17 regional institutions in the KC Scholars Network beginning in the fall of 2023.
— Natalie Lewis, Chief Operating Officer of KC Scholars
“KC Scholars is thrilled to award these adults with the opportunity to start and complete their college degree,” said Natalie Lewis, Chief Operating Officer of KC Scholars. “We understand that this award is often transformational for many of our recipients, and we are so excited to welcome these newest awardees to the KC Scholars family.”
Eligible applicants for KC Scholars awards must be from low- or modest-income households and live in one of the six regional counties in the bi-state region (Johnson, Wyandotte in Kansas or Cass, Clay, Jackson, Platte in Missouri).
There were nearly 250 completed applications this cycle for the Adult Learner scholarship. To date, KC Scholars has awarded funding to over 6,000 scholars in the form of scholarships and college savings match funds.
This morning, KC Scholars surprised one awardee at her workplace with the good news. Alexis Troy is currently a medical assistant at University Health Family Medicine Clinic. She wants to get her degree to become a pediatric registered nurse.
“Alexis is very passionate about pediatric patients,” said Alexis’ supervisor, Kora Miggins. “She is always vocal and involved in improving the care provided to our pediatric patients.”
In her application to KC Scholars, Alexis wrote “Earning a credit-bearing credential in nursing will enable me to be financial stable. I will contribute to my community and the broader region because I will be able to help others around me. I plan on being an educator for others who are in the same boat as me. I would like to uplift their spirits and let them know they are not alone.”
ABOUT KC SCHOLARS:
Kansas City Scholars (www.kcscholars.org) was designed to change thousands of individual lives and transform the region by preparing our future workforce and contributing to the regional economy. It is a 501(c)(3) college scholarship, persistence, and support organization designed to increase the college completion rate for low- and modest- income students and adult learners across the six-county, bi-state service region. KC Scholars awards traditional college scholarships to high school juniors, adult learner scholarships to adults 18 years and older, and college savings match awards to high school freshman. KC Scholars supports all its awardees throughout the process and during college.
KC Scholars newest program, Great Jobs KC, provides tuition assistance to approved job training programs in high paying and high-demand industries such as construction, healthcare, information technology, and manufacturing. With the support of Great Jobs KC, adults 18 and older can learn the skills needed in one year or less to earn between $45,000-$85,000.
Launched in September 2016, KC Scholars has experienced widespread community engagement and rapid scaling. We now have more than 6,000 Scholars, with over 2,000 scholarship recipients currently in college.
Deekay Fox
KC Scholars
+1 661-378-2353
email us here