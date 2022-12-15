DMV News You Can Use for December 2022

A Message from Director Robinson

Team DMV remains committed to our mission to promote the safe operation of motor vehicles and public safety. As we transition to a new year, we'll continue to introduce innovative initiatives that support DC DMV's mission and enhances public safety. During this holiday season, as many of us travel to visit family and friends, my wish is that everyone arrives safely to their destination.

As December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, please read this month's Vision Zero article where we remind everyone not to drink and drive. Driving after drinking can be deadly and it's a crime!

On a related topic, in this month's newsletter, we include an update on DC DMV's new Ignition Interlock Device (IID) Program. The mandatory program was developed in response to legislation and requires DC driver license holders who have been convicted of an alcohol or drug related driving offense to enroll in the IID Program.

In this month's edition, we also include a recent update from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announcing the extension of their REAL ID enforcement deadline to May 7, 2025.

Finally, your feedback is important so please join me for our DC DMV Live Chat held the first Thursday of each month. I'll be online for a full hour to respond in real-time to any of your DC DMV-related questions. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, January 5 at 12 p.m.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Enjoy and stay safe! Happy holidays!