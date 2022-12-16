Christenson Transportation Helps Deliver Wreaths Across America
Christenson Transportation is helping Wreaths Across America transport wreaths to honor military veterans
We are very proud and honored to be a part of the Wreaths Across America mission in helping assist in delivering wreaths to remember our nation's fallen heroes.”STRAFFORD, MO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christenson Transportation is a proud supporter of Wreaths Across America, helping with transportation in delivering wreaths to be placed on the graves of our fallen heroes from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery on December 17. National Wreaths Across America Day, the organization which is dedicated to honoring and thanking our veterans for their service and sacrifice, coordinates a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, as well as at more than 3,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
This year, Christenson Transportation was chosen to help transport these wreaths as part of the Honor Fleet, and help the national nonprofit fulfill its mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach, with the delivery of live, balsam veterans' wreaths.
"This year our transportation partners will assist us in delivering more than two million veterans' wreaths to be placed on the headstones of our fallen heroes all over the country on December 17, 2022," said Don Queeney, WAA's Director of Transportation. "We are grateful for the support of companies like Christenson Transportation who are taking the opportunity to give back in recognition of the sacrifice our veterans make, and because of their support we are able to fulfill our mission."
"We are very proud and honored to be a part of the Wreaths Across America mission in helping assist in delivering wreaths to remember our nation's fallen heroes," said Don Christenson, Chief Executive Officer, and President, of Christenson Transportation.
About Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. To learn more please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Christenson Transportation is a family-owned freight and logistics services company, established in 1979 and based in Strafford, Missouri. The company runs in the lower forty-eight states as well as parts of Canada. Christenson Transportation is a leading provider of specialized hauling for high-value, high-risk and time-sensitive cargo. Christenson Transportation prides itself on working only with quality drivers to provide value and safety to customers. Due to Christenson’s commitment to safety, the company has received multiple industry safety awards and is focused on continuing this strategy in the future. Christenson Transportation is “Where the Truckers Truck.” For more information about Christenson Transportation’s services or to become a Christenson Driver visit http://christensontrans.com/
