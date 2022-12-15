Quantum Sustainability Summit Featuring Toshiba CTO Yutaka Sata to Premiere 12/22—Hosted by Maeva Ghonda
Global climate impacts are increasingly concerning.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum AI Institute — the leading quantum computing conference™ producer — today announced that the Quantum Sustainability Summit recorded for the COP27 timeframe will premiere globally online on Thursday, December 22 at 3:00 pm ET. COP27 — the largest annual gathering on climate action — is the flagship United Nations Climate Conference also known as the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). To access this special global broadcast online, please click here.
“Global climate impacts are increasingly concerning,” said Maeva Ghonda, Chair of the Quantum Sustainability Summit. “During this special global broadcast, leaders creating the new quantum economy will reveal their unique strategies and client applications that leverage quantum technologies to tackle climate change and other important societal issues.”
“Global sustainability challenges, including climate change, have become more and more urgent. We are recognizing that it is very difficult to find executable actions for some sustainability challenges while keeping our lifestyle or economic activities,” remarked Dr. Yutaka Sata, Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer of the Toshiba Corporation. “We must take proper and quick actions to overcome them.”
The action-centered agenda of the Quantum Sustainability Summit will feature current and proposed quantum-enabled solutions for sustainable development to benefit our planet. The chair’s Opening Remarks will be followed by a special keynote as well as featured discussions from invited experts.
* Opening Remarks by Maëva Ghonda, Chair, Quantum Sustainability Summit
* Keynote by Dr. Yutaka Sata, Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO: 6502)
Dr. Yutaka Sata’s Keynote Presentation, “Quantum Technologies for a Sustainable Society,” will highlight how quantum technologies can be used to overcome sustainability challenges. During his Keynote, Dr. Sata will reveal Toshiba Corporation's Quantum Transformation roadmap through ~2035 as well as quantum-enabled solutions to tackle social issues, including: Quantum Cryptographic Communications, Quantum Sensing, Quantum Computers and Quantum Materials. He will also reveal quantum-enabled proof of concept studies with key client partners to solve social issues during this special Quantum Sustainability Summit presentation.
* Featured Speaker: Dr. Mark Mattingley-Scott, Managing Director of Quantum Brilliance GmbH and General Manager EMEA of Quantum Brilliance Pty Ltd
Dr. Mattingley-Scott will highlight the importance of quantum technologies for our future and what impact they will have on sustainability. He is responsible for growing Quantum Brilliance’s business and operations in Europe. He was previously a Principal at IBM where he specialized in the identification, nurturing and development of technological innovation, with a primary focus on Big Data Analytics, Neuromorphic Computing and Quantum Computing.
* Featured Speaker: Michael Birkebæk Jensen, ESG and Products Lead Partner at KPMG Denmark
Michael's notable remarks will be centered on how quantum technologies are currently used by KPMG to power up the global sustainability agenda. He is tasked with inventing the future of business with a dedicated group of highly skilled experts who strive to do the same at KPMG Denmark and the KPMG Global Quantum Hub. The group leverages new technologies to improve both environmental and social sustainability across industries.
