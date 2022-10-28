Securing Critical Data with QKD Featuring Maeva Ghonda & Toshiba CEO Taro Shimada—Cybersecurity Awareness Month Special
Novel Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technologies could become the cornerstone of this new era of information security.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum AI Institute — the leading quantum computing conference™ producer — today announced the premiere of its special global broadcast for Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Securing Critical Data with Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) — A Game-Changing Cryptography Protocol. To access this global event online, please click here on October 28, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET.
This exclusive interview by Maeva Ghonda will reveal new revenue-generating ideas vis-à-vis near-term commercialization of game-changing quantum technologies from a world leader: Mr. Taro Shimada, Chief Executive Officer of Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO: 6502). This is a unique opportunity for senior leaders in business and in government to discover new commercialization ideas that may be implemented now.
“Novel QKD technologies could become the cornerstone of this new era of information security,” said Maeva Ghonda, Chair. “Quantum-enabled technologies will profoundly impact commercial and societal applications.”
Empowered by a vision to secure the world’s communications from threats posed by advances in computing and mathematics, Toshiba announced the global launch of the company’s new QKD business in October 2020. Toshiba’s QKD solutions offer a new class of secure communications powered by quantum mechanics. The global giant aims to engage in roughly $3 billion of this QKD market by 2030.
This year, Toshiba made history by allowing businesses in London to experience the benefits of quantum secured communications for the first time, marking a notable moment in the United Kingdom’s journey towards a quantum-enabled economy. Essentially, on April 26th, Toshiba launched the trial of the world’s first commercial quantum secured metro network along with its partner British Telecom (BT); and, EY became their first commercial customer. Leveraging QKD, this infrastructure will be able to connect customers across London for secure data transmissions between multiple physical locations over standard fiber optic cables. This London network is a major step towards building a national UK network for quantum secured communications.
“The fact that we were actually able to send real customer data over QKD is a testimony that this technology is available today and it’s applicable. It’s actually real technology that we can use in real day business.” remarked Mr. Taro Shimada, Toshiba CEO. “Time is ticking if we don’t act right now to secure encrypted keys for people with long-term value information.”
Mr. Taro Shimada was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Toshiba Corporation this year, on March 1st. Prior to his current role, in April 2020, Mr. Shimada was appointed Director and President of Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation. In February 2020, Mr. Shimada was appointed CEO of Toshiba Data Corporation. He has also held the important position of Chief Digital Officer for Toshiba. Mr. Shimada joined the company in October 2018 as Corporate Digital Business Officer. Prior to joining Toshiba, Mr. Shimada was Senior Executive Operating Officer and Head of Digital Factory and Process and Drive at Siemens K.K.
