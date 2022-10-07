Quantum Tech for Climate Action™ Hosted by Maeva Ghonda to Debut at United Nations Science Summit
Climate change is the crisis of our time. It defines this era.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum AI Institute — the leading quantum computing conference™ producer — today announced the debut of its special conference: Quantum Technologies for Climate Action: Journey to COP27 at the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77) Science Summit on October 7, 2022 at 12:00 pm ET (New York). COP27 — the largest annual gathering on climate action — is the flagship United Nations Climate Conference also known as the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
— Maëva Ghonda
“Climate change is the crisis of our time. It defines this era,” said Maëva Ghonda, Quantum Advisory Board Chair and Senior Fellow of HQS Quantum Simulations.
The Quantum AI Institute has galvanized quantum tech leaders to foster public-private partnerships and to propel collective efforts towards favorable climate action. The Quantum Tech for Climate Action event is a unique opportunity to hear from the visionaries shaping the new quantum economy as they discuss potential solutions vis-à-vis climate action progress to benefit humanity.
Below is the agenda for this premiere event. To access the global broadcast online, please click here.
Agenda
Chair’s Welcome Remarks:
* Maëva Ghonda, Chair, Quantum Advisory Board and Senior Fellow, HQS Quantum Simulations
Opening Remarks:
* Jack Hidary, CEO, SandboxAQ
Keynote Speakers:
* Dr. Neil Abroug, Head of the French National Quantum Strategy Office, Prime Minister's Office
* Jessica Richman, Investment Director, Australia Trade and Investment Commission
* Raghunath Koduvayur, Head of Marketing and Communications, IQM Quantum Computers
Invited Experts:
* Dr. Michael Marthaler, CEO, HQS Quantum Simulations
* Dr. Oscar Diez, Head of Quantum Computing, European Commission
* Dr. Shahar Keinan, CEO, Polaris Quantum
* Bill Liao, Investment Partner, SOSV Venture Capital
* John Levy, CEO, SEEQC
* Kevin Kissell, Technical Director for High-Performance Computing and Quantum Computing, Office of the Chief Technology Officer, Google
* Masayoshi “Matt” Terabe, Head of Quantum Transformation (QX), Sumitomo Corporation
Closing Remarks:
* Julian van Velzen, CTO and Head of Capgemini Quantum Lab
About the Quantum AI Institute
The Quantum AI Institute, the leading quantum computing conference™ producer, is a premiere global institute for quantum technology research. The Institute is a top producer of innovative quantum computing research, certificate education programs and conferences, including the following flagship events:
* CEO Summit on Quantum Computing
* Quantum Computing Climate Change Summit
* Quantum AI Sustainability Symposium
* Quantum Internet Summit
* Quantum Computing Innovation Summit
* Quantum Computing Healthcare Summit
* Executive Summit on Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence
The Quantum AI Institute portfolio includes quantum computing masterclasses, exclusive interview series, multimedia content as well as various other unique quantum programs, such as the flagship Quantum Computing Certificate Education Program for Workforce Development and the quantum computing conferences previously licensed via limited non-exclusive distribution to the world’s largest technical professional organization: the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).
The Quantum AI Institute Podcast is the popular global program featuring exclusive interview series with the innovators shaping the future of quantum computing. The Institute’s podcast series has garnered a vibrant global audience in markets worldwide, including: the United States, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, Israel, France, Finland, Australia, Denmark, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Qatar, and many more. The podcast is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts.
Quantum AI Institute * 2020 Pennsylvania Ave * Washington, DC 20006
Quantum AI Institute
Quantum AI Institute
+1 202-630-7781
email us here