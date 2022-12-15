A-Dec Leads U.S. Dental Operatory Equipment Market in 2022, Followed By Dentsply Sirona and DentalEZ

Several segments of the dental operatory equipment market feature products that can be highly customized with add-ons which will increase the price of certain products and increase the market size.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released updated research on the U.S. Dental Operatory Equipment market, addressing key insights, trends, and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2022 and beyond. As technology within the U.S. dental operatory equipment market advances, dentists will work to have the most up-to-date equipment to better serve their current patients and attract new ones.

According to iData's U.S. Market Report Suite for Dental Operatory Equipment, the market is valued at $2.9 billion in 2022. This is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach approximately $4 billion. This report includes industry dynamics, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market drivers and limiters, market share statistics, key industry competitors, and more, for the market segments covered.

iData's analysis includes detailed segmentation on the following markets including dental treatment centers, dental cabinetry, dental handpieces, curing lights, ultrasonic scalers, intraoral cameras, caries detection devices, dental autoclaves, dental vacuum systems, dental air compressors, practice management software, dental microscopes and dental lasers.

In 2022, the leader of the dental operatory equipment market is A-dec. The company is the front-runner in the dental treatment center and dental cabinetry markets. Following A-dec comes Dentsply Sirona which dominates the dental handpiece market and DentalEZ who competes in several different segments including the dental handpiece market, among others.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

