NEW TREATMENT FOR ACID REFLUX SUFFERERS IN THE CARIBBEAN

Dr. Sunil K. Mathai

CAYMAN ISLANDS, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is good news from the medical community for longtime sufferers of acid reflux disease, which is the most common gastrointestinal disease in the Caribbean and across the globe.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Sunil K. Mathai of Health City Cayman Islands says the Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication (TIF) is now available to treat acid reflux and other symptoms associated with Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) in patients who do not respond to lifestyle modifications and medication.

According to the American College of Gastroenterology, GERD is a chronic medical condition caused by the flow of contents from the stomach upwards into the esophagus resulting in both symptoms and complications.

The most common symptoms of GERD are heartburn and regurgitation. Heartburn is a burning sensation in the chest behind the breastbone whereas regurgitation is a feeling of fluid or food coming up into the chest. Some patients may experience both symptoms.

Complications of GERD include esophagitis, esophageal stricture, and precancerous changes to the esophagus.

The Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist, with more than 25 years of experience treating gastrointestinal disease, confirms that during the procedure, the interventional gastroenterologist reconstructs the valve between the stomach and esophagus by using a special TIF device along with an endoscope.

Dr. Mathai explained that “folding the fundus (around the opening between the stomach and esophagus) with stitches prevents stomach acid from coming up into the esophagus and this creates a new barrier to reflux from the stomach.”

Apart from offering endoscopic tightening of the gastroesophageal junction, the Health City Cayman Islands gastrointestinal department also provides 24-hour wireless esophageal pH capsule monitoring (BRAVO) for determining the frequency and duration of reflux events and esophageal manometry for the diagnosis of motility disorders of the esophagus.

For more information visit: www.healthcitycaymanislands.com/clinical/medical/gastroenterology.

About Health City Cayman Islands
Health City Cayman Islands is a medically advanced tertiary hospital located near High Rock in the district of East End in Grand Cayman. It features a unique model of health care, built with a focus on the patient and rooted in innovative business models that allow the delivery of high quality, affordable care. It is the largest hospital in the Caribbean to have earned the prestigious Gold Seal of Approval from Joint Commission International (JCI), the worldwide leader in accrediting the quality of health care. For more information visit www.healthcitycaymanislands.com.

