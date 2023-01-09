Dr. George R. Ayoub Honored for Excellence in Cosmetic, Implant, Sedation & Family Dentistry
George R. Ayoub DDS, MS ,DICOI, MAAIP, COFP, FMI
Goodyear, Arizona Dentist Selected for the Sixth Consecutive Year to "America's Best Dentists"
George R. Ayoub DDS, MS, DICOI, MAAIP, COFP, FMI Selected to "America's Best Dentists" for 2023””GOODYEAR, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George R. Ayoub, DDS, MS, DICOI, MAAIP, FMI has been selected, for the sixth consecutive year, to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2023. The honor was awarded by the 'National Consumer Advisory Board', an association that recognizes top Professionals for their Excellence in Health Care.
Dr. Ayoub is the CEO and founder of McDowell Dentistry of Goodyear, 14150 W. McDowell Rd. in Goodyear, Arizona.
McDowell Dentistry is a state-of-the-art practice with General Dentists and Specialists in Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants, Orthodontics (Braces), Endodontics (Root Canals) and Pedodontics (Children’s Dentistry).
Services also include Same-Day Crowns, Sedation for anxious patients, Teeth Whitening, Veneers, Treatment for Temporomandibular Joint Disorders (TMD), Orofacial Pain, Botox, Facial fillers, Dentures, Partial Dentures and General Family Dentistry.
Dr. Ayoub received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from the University of Southern California School of Dentistry in Los Angeles, where he also served as an instructor. Over his 21 years in practice, he has earned multiple honors, including Masterships from the “American Academy of Implant Prosthodontists” and the “International Congress of Oral Implantology”. He was awarded a Fellowship from the prestigious “Misch Implant Institute”. He also has a Masters Certificate in Orofacial Pain.
Dr Ayoub is currently president of the "American Dental Society of Anesthesia", Arizona chapter. He is a member of the American Dental Association, Arizona Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, American Academy of Implant Dentistry and the Academy of Laser Dentistry.
Dr Ayoub is well-known for delivering beautiful care, utilizing the most advanced equipment and latest techniques. His welcoming, friendly manner and gentle approach have earned him glowing reviews online from numerous thankful patients.
For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. George Ayoub directly at 623-536-2040 or https://www.mcdowelldentistryaz.com/
The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no advertising, fees, sponsorships or donations from honorees. Dentists are selected based on their training, experience, continuing education and commitment to excellence.
