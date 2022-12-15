ARCHEON wins the EMS World 2022 Innovation Award
EOlife X is redefining High-Performance CPR trainingORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archeon announced today that its EOlife X device was named 2022 Innovation Award Winner by EMS WORLD. The award recognizes products for their innovative features and applicability that can significantly improve and potentially transform EMS care.
Since the creation of Archeon four years ago, the company's goal has been to increase the quality of manual ventilation in cardiac arrest patients by providing a very accurate monitoring device to ensure that ventilation is delivered according to the European Resuscitation Council and American Heart Association guidelines.
Proof of a growing need for emergency services, the independent panel of judges consisting of EMS World editorial advisory board members chose the product that will revolutionize CPR training: the EOlife X is unique in its ability to monitor the quality of manual ventilation during training. Both the insufflated and tidal volumes are very accurately measured.
The EOlife X which connects to any BVM, teaches the first responders and clinicians how to provide an oxygen volume adapted to the patient, how to manage leakage around the seal of a mask, thus reducing the risk of hypo and hyper ventilation for the patients.
"It is an honor for our team to get such recognition from the industry's most esteemed award in 2022, only a couple of weeks after a successful launch of the EOlife X in the United States", said Alban De Luca, Co-Founder and CEO or Archeon. “What can’t be measured cannot be improved and our EOlife X is the first device to accurately measure the quality of manual ventilation during CPR training. We are very pleased to see that improving manual ventilation quality is a topic that arouses a huge interest among EMS services. The EOlife X and EOlife products are now recognized as the best innovations of the year by the EMS community. We are sure that all the hard work done in recent years by our team to make it possible to measure ventilation quality directly on the BVM system will save many lives all around the world"
About Archeon
Archeon was founded in France in January 2018 by Alban De Luca and Pierre-Edouard Saillard and is a pioneer in artificial intelligence in the field of pulmonary ventilation. The company has grown rapidly since 2020 with the launch of the EOlife product in France, then in Europe in 2021. Archeon announced in February 2022 a fundraising of $6 million to continue the development of new ventilation technologies. The cutting-edge innovations of the company have already won multiple awards theses past years such as the JANUS 2022, the Innovation Prize at the French Firefighters Conference in 2021, the European Commission Award in the category “treatment against Covid-19” in 2020 and the international innovation Grand Prix at eHealth World Monaco 2019.
EOLIFE X - Effective training to save lives