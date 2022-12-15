North America Fitness App Market to Notice Exponential CAGR Growth of 25.8% Forecast by 2029
North America Fitness App market is growing with a CAGR of 25.8% in the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 11,126.84 million by 2028.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Fitness App market research report presents a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. By keeping in mind the end user's point of view, a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and industry expert's work in-depth to formulate this North America Fitness App market research report. The research and analysis carried out in this North America Fitness App report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. To turn complex market insights into simpler version, well established tools and techniques are used for generation of North America Fitness App report.
North America Fitness App Market, By Product (Care Management Apps, Vital Sign Monitoring Apps, Health And Wellness Apps, Women Health Apps, Medication Management Apps, Consultancy Apps And Others), Type (Connected Apps and In-Built Devices Apps), Application (Training, Tracking, Fitness Games And Others), Therapeutic Area (Cardiovascular, Dermatology & Skin Cancer, Ophthalmology, Diabetes, Respiratory, Audiology, Sleep Disorders, Nutrition And Others), Operating System (iOS, Android, Windows), Mode Of Purchase (Subscription Based And Non-Subscription Based), End User (Providers, Home Healthcare, Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders And Third Party Distributors).
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 25.8% in the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 11,126.84 million by 2028. Growing popularity of internet of things and connected devices and rising awareness and preference for home healthcare will drive the market in the forecast period.
Market Outline: -
The fitness app is defined as an application that can be downloaded on smart devices including laptops, phones, and tablets among others. It can be available on two different platforms including android and iPhone operating systems (iOS). According to the online public health resource (Health Works Collective), more than 97,000 fitness and health apps are available on tablet and mobile devices. Moreover, approximately 52% of the smartphone users achieve health-associated information through their devices and approximately 15% of the users are between the age of 18-29 years old who have installed health apps. There are several types of fitness app available including care management apps, vital sign monitoring apps, health and wellness apps, women health apps, medication management apps, consultancy apps among others.
The fitness app market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an analyst brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Some of the major players operating in the North America Fitness App Market are
AllTrails, LLC, FITNESS22 LTD, FITNOTES, Google, Jefit, Inc., MyFitnessPal, Inc., Fitbit LLC., Calm, Strava, Inc, Headspace Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., komoot, Freeletics GmbH, YAZIO, Lifesum AB, Leap Fitness group, ASICS DIGITAL, INC., STRONG FITNESS PTE LTD., AZUMIO, "RUNTASTIC GMBH" among others.
Fitness app Market Country Level Analysis
The fitness app market is analyzed and market size information is provided on the product, type, application, therapeutic area, operating system, mode of purchase, end user, and distribution channel. The countries covered in the Fitness app market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico.
U.S. segment in North America region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of rise in chronic diseases and technology penetration into the society.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of North America brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the North America Fitness App Market
Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.
Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.
Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.
Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the North America Fitness App Market
Table of Content:
Section 01: Executive Summary
Section 02: Scope of The Report
Section 03: Research Methodology
Section 04: Introduction
Section 05: Market Landscape
Section 06: Market Sizing
Section 07: Five Forces Analysis
Section 08: Market Segmentation by Product
Section 09: Market Segmentation by Application
Section 10: Customer Landscape
Section 11: Market Segmentation by End-User
Section 12: Regional Landscape
Section 13: Decision Framework
Section 14: Drivers and Challenges
Section 15: Market Trends
Section 16: Competitive Landscape
Section 17: Company Profiles
Section 18: Appendix
North America Fitness app Market Scope and Market Size
North America fitness app market is categorized into eight notable segments based on the product, type, application, therapeutic area, operating system, mode of purchase, end user, and distribution channel.
On the basis of product, the North America fitness app market is segmented into care management apps, vital sign monitoring apps, health and wellness apps, women health apps, medication management apps, consultancy apps and others. In 2021, health and wellness apps are expected to dominate the market as due to change in lifestyle, health and wellness apps provide solution and data about health on mobile in a very convenient manner with the solutions.
On the basis of type, the North America fitness app market is segmented into connected apps and in-built devices. In 2021, the connected apps segment is expected to dominate the market due to rising development of various fitness applications in the market.
On the basis of application, the North America fitness app market is segmented into training, tracking, fitness games and others. In 2021, the tracking segment is expected to dominate the market because of increasing adoption of fitness gears.
On the basis of therapeutic area, the North America fitness app market is segmented into cardiovascular, dermatology & skin cancer, ophthalmology, diabetes, respiratory, audiology, sleep disorders, nutrition and others. In 2021, nutrition is expected to dominate the market as people are being more curious in knowing how much calories they are consuming.
On the basis of operating system, the North America fitness app market is segmented into iOS, android, and windows. In 2021, the IOS segment is expected to dominate the market due to the trust shown by people on IOS devices is high as compared to android.
On the basis of mode of purchase, the North America fitness app market is segmented into subscription based and non-subscription based. In 2021, subscription based segment is expected to dominate the market as it provides multiple features as compared to non-subscription based.
On the basis of end user, the North America fitness app market is segmented into providers, home healthcare, and others. In 2021, the providers segment is expected to dominate the market due to an increase in the rising number of healthcare providers.
On the basis of distribution channel, the North America fitness app market is segmented into third party distributor and direct tender. In 2021, the third party distributor segment is expected to dominate the North America fitness app market because of their high reachability to consumers.
Reasons to Consider This Report?
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the North America Fitness App Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Core Objective of North America Fitness App Market:
Every firm in the North America Fitness App Market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.
Size of the North America Fitness App Market and growth rate factors.
Important changes in the future North America Fitness App Market.
Top worldwide competitors of the Market.
Scope and product outlook of North America Fitness App Market.
Developing regions with potential growth in the future.
Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.
North America Fitness Apptop manufacturers profile and sales statistics.
