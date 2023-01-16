With growing customer expectations, software companies can use integrated payments to expand offerings & boost revenue
Digital payments are becoming the preferred payment method of consumers with 85% of customers expect digital payment options for in-person purchases.GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT , USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) market is expected to be worth around US $6.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.88% between 2021-2031. ISVs are pushing the envelope of innovation to provide an enhanced experience for customers through scalable solutions. Considering this development, ISVs face a series of challenges related to scaling effectively for growth maximization.
Research suggests that as digital technologies develop, software companies face challenges associated with the demand for digital payment processing, insights into customer behavior, and providing data security. In fact, digital payments are becoming the preferred payment method of consumers. 85% of customers expect digital payment options for in-person purchases and 49% believe offering contactless payments is one of the most crucial safety measures a business can offer. An increase in digital payments has serious implications for businesses across all industries.
However, with the increasing demand for ISV services, business opportunities abound for those that are agile in this fast-changing environment. Accordingly, software companies that integrate payment functionalities to expand their offerings can boost revenue and deliver an exceptional customer experience.
“PAYARC is excited to expand our embedded payments offering as we announce a revitalized focus on accelerating our strategic software partnership channel,” said Thomas Moore, VP, Head of Integrated Payments at PAYARC. “In as little as 60 days for most integrations, our ISV partners can launch our natively embedded payments widget or HPP and experience industry-leading revenue shares on all clients that process through PAYARC.”
PAYARC’s ISV Program gives software companies the ability to provide their customers with a complete product that combines software technology with secure payment processing to deliver a seamless payment experience. With industry-leading revenue shares, hassle-free integration, and world-class support, integrating with PAYARC will empower software companies to:
• Fully integrate a revenue-generating, powerful payments engine into software in 60 days or less.
• Offer customizable pricing and revenue share models with no hidden fees.
• A user-friendly experience for employees, merchants, and end users by keeping it native to the core.
• Provide robust fraud prevention measures and reliable security systems to protect your customer’s financial and personal data.
• Enhance marketing and sales efficiencies with insight into customer analytics via our proprietary Dashboard and Portal.
• 24/7 dedicated customer support with deep expertise in payments.
ISVs can embed payments into their software with single API integration. This enables easy onboarding support for customers and data security with end-to-end encryption. It also enables underwriting and chargeback management support while providing real-time portal access for account management, issuing invoices, accessing data reports, and monitoring revenue.
In an ever-changing marketplace, PAYARC can provide payment solutions for ISVs that add value to the software and reduce workload to launch and manage business.
About PAYARC
PAYARC provides payment processing solutions to businesses of all types and sizes. With the latest technology, best practices, and transparent pricing models, PAYARC allows merchants to streamline their payment processes and focus on growing their business.
Dedicated to offering innovative technology and customer service, PAYARC provides merchants with everything they need in a payment processing solution, allowing companies to move faster, work smarter, and make better decisions, one payment at a time.
For more information, visit payarc.com.
