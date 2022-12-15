Korea Aesthetic Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 6,658.38 Million, At a CAGR of 16.7% By 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.7% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Data Bridge Market Research on Korea Aesthetic Market Research Report is an expert's analysis which mainly includes Companies, Product type, Distribution channel, Application etc. Also the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, and investment, forecast. Korea Aesthetic Market research covers impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries.
Also, this study offers a detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. Global Korea Aesthetic Market report has been prepared by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI). Furthermore, it endows with historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.
In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behavior.
Korea aesthetic market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.7% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 6,658.38 million by 2029 from USD 1,976.81 million in 2021. Less cost of aesthetics treatment compared to other countries and rise in medical tourism are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.
Market Outline: -
Aesthetic are chemical procedures that aim to improve the physical appearance of the patient with the help of non-invasive to minimal invasive procedures such as liposuction, body contouring, plastic surgery and others to enhance the skin's quality. These aesthetics procedures were invented in dermatology and cosmetology to redevelop, reconstruct the facial deformities, and resolve the skin's issues related to aging processes such as wrinkles and fine lines.
These aesthetic procedures are now day popular in the pharmaceutical industry and the research and development industry due to increased population demand. The main reasons for the growth of this market are rise in aging population, increase use of minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements, less disparity between men and women for aesthetic procedures. The main factors that are hindering the growth of the clinical trial supply market are the presence of unlicensed dermatologists, the social stigma, the poor reimbursement scenario and lack of skilled expertise.
The Korea aesthetic market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Some of the major players operating in the Korea Aesthetic Market are:
Candela Medical, Merz North America, Inc., Allergan, INMODE, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Galderma, Cynosure (Hologic Inc.), Bison Medical, BLUECORE COMPANY, HUGEL Inc, Hironic Co. Ltd, UNION MEDICAL, WEERO, AMIINC, DAEWOONG PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD, CLASSYS Inc., Medytox, among others domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Korea Aesthetic Market Scope and Market Size
The Korea aesthetic market is segmented into four notable segments based on devices, application, brands, gender, end user, distribution channel.
On the basis of device, Korea aesthetic market is segmented energy based aesthetic devices, non- energy based aesthetic devices. In 2022, non-energy based segment is dominating the market due to the increased number of clients that wants face upliftment, and body contouring, increased aesthetic consciousness in Korea and quick, easy protocol with less discomfort.
On the basis of application, Korea aesthetic market is segmented into surgical, and non-surgical. In 2022, non-surgical is dominating the market due to better results with low cost which can restore the vitality and youth, increased investments by the major market players to develop non-surgical treatments and ease of use.
On the basis of brands, Korea aesthetic market is segmented into skin lifting, botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, and others. In 2022, botulinum toxin is dominating the market due to most widely used aesthetic products and launch of new products.
On the basis of gender, the Korea aesthetic market is segmented into male and female. In 2021, female is dominating the market due to increase in population who are concerned about their skin and desire to maintain their youthful skin.
On the basis of end user, the Korea aesthetic market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, medical spas & beauty centers, dermatology clinics, and others. In 2022, dermatology clinics is dominating the market due to rising number of patients with skin problems like acne, wrinkle, warts, and others
On the basis of distribution channel, the Korea aesthetic market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales. In 2022, direct tender segment is dominating the market due to greater inventory options produced at low cost.
Highlights of Following Key Factors of Korea Aesthetic Market
Business description
A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions
Corporate strategy
Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy
Company history
Progression of key events associated with the company
Major products and services
A list of major products, services and brands of the company
Key competitors
A list of key competitors to the company
Important locations and subsidiaries
A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company
Detailed financial ratios for the past 5 years
The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years’ history.
Highlights of TOC:
Chapter 1: Market overview
Chapter 2: Korea Aesthetic Market
Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Korea Aesthetic Market industry
Chapter 4: Korea Aesthetic Market segmentation based on types and applications
Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications
Chapter 6: Market share
Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities
Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis
Objectives of the Report
To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Korea Aesthetic Market by value and volume.
To showcase the development of the Korea Aesthetic Market in different parts of the world.
To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Korea Aesthetic Market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Korea Aesthetic Market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
