Delaware Ag Week Returns to In-Person Experience in Harrington

DOVER, Del. (December 15, 2022)— Delaware’s agricultural producers will return to the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington from January 9-12, 2023, for an in-person Ag Week experience. For the past two years, participants have been attending sessions virtually. The much-awaited return to an in-person event will allow attendees to explore the latest and most valuable innovations while networking with other producers, industry experts, and agricultural vendors and exhibitors.

“Ag Week is an ongoing partnership between the Delaware Department of Agriculture, the University of Delaware, and Delaware State University to provide educational sessions and meetings to members of the agricultural community to help improve profitability for the upcoming year,” said Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse. “Additionally, farmers can connect directly with local agribusiness under one roof in between sessions and during lunch, which saves a lot of time doing business.”

The event offers a wide array of sessions over the four days, featuring agronomy, animal science, beekeeping, fruits and vegetables, woodland management, and more. Attendees can earn continuing education credits for nutrient management, pest management, and Certified Crop Advising for Delaware and Maryland.

For the first time, the annual Delaware Farmers Market Managers Summit will take place during Ag Week instead of in March. Being held on Tuesday, January 10, from 10 a.m. – Noon, market managers from across the state will be able to network, learn about the program and regulatory changes, and review the challenges and achievements of the 2022 market season. The featured education segment will be “Effective Public Relations Hacks for Farmers Markets.” Following the Summit beginning at Noon, a ‘Meet and Greet Session’ for market managers and fruit and vegetable growers will commence helping increase the number of family farms participating in Delaware’s farmers markets.

Registration for the 2023 Delaware Ag Week will go live on December 15. People interested in attending Ag Week are encouraged to pre-register online at https://sites.udel.edu/delawareagweek to ensure an accurate count for food and logistical purposes.

Environmental stewardship spearheaded by farmers around the Chesapeake and Delaware Bays has made them leaders in practices that protect and promote healthy soils. These practices also safeguard working lands against extremes posed by climate change. A special screening and panel discussion on the film, Delmarva and the Ground for Change, will be hosted in the Exhibit Hall on Tuesday, January 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. This film follows three family-owned farming operations on the Delmarva Peninsula to protect soil health.

This event is brought to you by the Delaware Department of Agriculture, the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension, and Delaware State University Cooperative Extension. These organizations are equal opportunity providers. If you have special needs requiring accommodations, please contact us two weeks before the event at 302-856-7303.

