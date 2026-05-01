Delaware Forest Service celebrates student creativity at 2026 Statewide Arbor Day Ceremony
The Delaware Forest Service (DFS) hosted its 2026 Statewide Arbor Day Ceremony today at the Lewes Public Library, bringing together students, educators, community leaders, and forestry professionals to celebrate the importance of trees and environmental stewardship across the First State.
The annual ceremony recognized the creativity and environmental awareness of more than 7,000 Delaware students who participated in this year’s Arbor Day Poster Contest. Open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade, the contest invited participants to illustrate the 2026 theme: “Trees are Terrific… for People and Places.”
Twelve student winners, four each from New Castle, Kent, and Sussex counties, were honored for their outstanding artwork and thoughtful interpretations of the theme. Shuvam Kaity from North Star Elementary in Hockessin was named the overall winner.
“The first step towards any successful conservation effort is to foster appreciation for and understanding of the natural world,” said Ashley Melvin, Delaware Forest Service Education Specialist. “Young people who have developed a personal connection with nature will make life decisions that align with sustainability and proactive care for the environment. The annual Arbor Day Poster Contest provides Delaware students with the opportunity to express how ‘Trees are Terrific’ to them. The poster contest empowers students to raise awareness for the importance of environmental stewardship through creative visual messaging.”
The ceremony also featured remarks from Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, who joined the celebration to recognize Delaware’s continued commitment to forestry and conservation.
“Delaware is a national leader with the amazing projects its Forest Service and Urban & Community Forestry program are undertaking,” Lambe said. “Everyone throughout the state should be proud of their efforts.”
2026 Arbor Day Poster Contest Winners
New Castle County
- Kindergarten: Saanvi Komatineni – Cedar Lane Early Childhood Center, Middletown
- Grades 1 & 2: Jishnu Shankar – North Star Elementary, Hockessin
- Grades 3 & 4: Miki Thantharanont – Lancashire Elementary, Wilmington
- Grade 5: Shuvam Kaity – North Star Elementary, Hockessin
Kent County
- Kindergarten: Amaya Fruits – McIlvaine Early Childhood Center, Magnolia
- Grades 1 & 2: Liam Rivera – Sunnyside Elementary, Smyrna
- Grades 3 & 4: Sophie Benjamin – Nellie Stokes Elementary, Camden
- Grade 5: Theresa Sherman – Campus Community School, Dover
Sussex County
- Kindergarten: Iyla Gordon – St. John’s Preschool, Seaford
- Grades 1 & 2: Conor Petrie – Lord Baltimore Elementary, Ocean View
- Grades 3 & 4: Sunny Smith – Rehoboth Elementary, Rehoboth
- Grade 5: Emma Berry – Southern Delaware School of the Arts, Selbyville
The Delaware Forest Service’s Arbor Day Poster Contest remains a cornerstone of its education and outreach efforts, helping to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards. By connecting students to the value of trees through creative expression, the program reinforces the agency’s mission to conserve, protect, and enhance Delaware’s forests.
The Arbor Day Ceremony serves not only as a celebration of student achievement, but also as a reminder that investing in environmental education today helps ensure a healthier, more resilient Delaware for generations to come.
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