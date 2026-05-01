Delaware Forest Service celebrates student creativity at 2026 Statewide Arbor Day Ceremony

The Delaware Forest Service (DFS) hosted its 2026 Statewide Arbor Day Ceremony today at the Lewes Public Library, bringing together students, educators, community leaders, and forestry professionals to celebrate the importance of trees and environmental stewardship across the First State.

The annual ceremony recognized the creativity and environmental awareness of more than 7,000 Delaware students who participated in this year’s Arbor Day Poster Contest. Open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade, the contest invited participants to illustrate the 2026 theme: “Trees are Terrific… for People and Places.”

Twelve student winners, four each from New Castle, Kent, and Sussex counties, were honored for their outstanding artwork and thoughtful interpretations of the theme. Shuvam Kaity from North Star Elementary in Hockessin was named the overall winner.

“The first step towards any successful conservation effort is to foster appreciation for and understanding of the natural world,” said Ashley Melvin, Delaware Forest Service Education Specialist. “Young people who have developed a personal connection with nature will make life decisions that align with sustainability and proactive care for the environment. The annual Arbor Day Poster Contest provides Delaware students with the opportunity to express how ‘Trees are Terrific’ to them. The poster contest empowers students to raise awareness for the importance of environmental stewardship through creative visual messaging.”

Shuvam Kaity from North Star Elementary in Hockessin was named the overall winner of the 2026 Arbor Day Poster Contest.

The ceremony also featured remarks from Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, who joined the celebration to recognize Delaware’s continued commitment to forestry and conservation.

“Delaware is a national leader with the amazing projects its Forest Service and Urban & Community Forestry program are undertaking,” Lambe said. “Everyone throughout the state should be proud of their efforts.”

2026 Arbor Day Poster Contest Winners

New Castle County

Kindergarten: Saanvi Komatineni – Cedar Lane Early Childhood Center, Middletown

Saanvi Komatineni – Cedar Lane Early Childhood Center, Middletown Grades 1 & 2: Jishnu Shankar – North Star Elementary, Hockessin

Jishnu Shankar – North Star Elementary, Hockessin Grades 3 & 4: Miki Thantharanont – Lancashire Elementary, Wilmington

Miki Thantharanont – Lancashire Elementary, Wilmington Grade 5: Shuvam Kaity – North Star Elementary, Hockessin

Kent County

Kindergarten: Amaya Fruits – McIlvaine Early Childhood Center, Magnolia

Amaya Fruits – McIlvaine Early Childhood Center, Magnolia Grades 1 & 2: Liam Rivera – Sunnyside Elementary, Smyrna

Liam Rivera – Sunnyside Elementary, Smyrna Grades 3 & 4: Sophie Benjamin – Nellie Stokes Elementary, Camden

Sophie Benjamin – Nellie Stokes Elementary, Camden Grade 5: Theresa Sherman – Campus Community School, Dover

Sussex County

Kindergarten: Iyla Gordon – St. John’s Preschool, Seaford

Iyla Gordon – St. John’s Preschool, Seaford Grades 1 & 2: Conor Petrie – Lord Baltimore Elementary, Ocean View

Conor Petrie – Lord Baltimore Elementary, Ocean View Grades 3 & 4: Sunny Smith – Rehoboth Elementary, Rehoboth

Sunny Smith – Rehoboth Elementary, Rehoboth Grade 5: Emma Berry – Southern Delaware School of the Arts, Selbyville

The Delaware Forest Service’s Arbor Day Poster Contest remains a cornerstone of its education and outreach efforts, helping to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards. By connecting students to the value of trees through creative expression, the program reinforces the agency’s mission to conserve, protect, and enhance Delaware’s forests.

The Arbor Day Ceremony serves not only as a celebration of student achievement, but also as a reminder that investing in environmental education today helps ensure a healthier, more resilient Delaware for generations to come.