FDLE graduates 23 from its Advanced Leadership Program

December 15, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) Bureau of Professional Development graduated 23 agency members from its Advanced Leadership Program today.

The training is designed to identify and develop current members with the potential to fill leadership positions within the agency.

In this way, FDLE is preparing for the future and ensuring continuity and consistency in the leadership ranks.
Topics of the three-week training course included an overall introduction to leadership principles, emotional intelligence and followership, leadership vs. management, presentation skills, stress awareness and management, professional courage and influence, and an overview of FDLE program areas.

Graduates of Class 7 of the Advanced Leadership Program

Ryan Bliss                                          Orlando Regional Operations Center
Gregory T. Brock                               Jacksonville Regional Operations Center
Jennifer Camp                                   Tallahassee Regional Operations Center
Jennifer Clark                                    Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center
Ramon Cosme                                   Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center
Rebecca Gardner                               Criminal Justice Information Services
Shaneka George                                Business Support Program
Richard Gibbs                                    Pensacola Regional Operations Center
Kenneth Haberland                            Miami Regional Operations Center
Jason Harrison                                  Office of General Counsel
Dana Kelly                                          Office of Communications
Heather Kinnard                                 Pensacola Regional Operations Center
Samuel Leggiero                                Criminal Justice Information Services
Latasha McCoy                                   Information Technology Services
Christina Murray-Pannelli                  Criminal Justice Professionalism
Maurice Patterson                              Office of Statewide Intelligence
Lyndsey Pitts                                      Office of Statewide Intelligence
Shayla Platt                                         Criminal Justice Professionalism
Christopher Rishel                             Jacksonville Regional Operations Center
Lucy Saunders                                   Criminal Justice Information Services
Neeley Tolbert                                    Pensacola Regional Operations Center
Alex Villanueva                                  Miami Regional Operations Center
Jeffrey Watson                                  Jacksonville Regional Operations Center
 

For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 
 

