FDLE graduates 23 from its Advanced Leadership Program

December 15, 2022TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) Bureau of Professional Development graduated 23 agency members from its Advanced Leadership Program today.

The training is designed to identify and develop current members with the potential to fill leadership positions within the agency.

In this way, FDLE is preparing for the future and ensuring continuity and consistency in the leadership ranks.

Topics of the three-week training course included an overall introduction to leadership principles, emotional intelligence and followership, leadership vs. management, presentation skills, stress awareness and management, professional courage and influence, and an overview of FDLE program areas.

Graduates of Class 7 of the Advanced Leadership Program

Ryan Bliss Orlando Regional Operations Center

Gregory T. Brock Jacksonville Regional Operations Center

Jennifer Camp Tallahassee Regional Operations Center

Jennifer Clark Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center

Ramon Cosme Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center

Rebecca Gardner Criminal Justice Information Services

Shaneka George Business Support Program

Richard Gibbs Pensacola Regional Operations Center

Kenneth Haberland Miami Regional Operations Center

Jason Harrison Office of General Counsel

Dana Kelly Office of Communications

Heather Kinnard Pensacola Regional Operations Center

Samuel Leggiero Criminal Justice Information Services

Latasha McCoy Information Technology Services

Christina Murray-Pannelli Criminal Justice Professionalism

Maurice Patterson Office of Statewide Intelligence

Lyndsey Pitts Office of Statewide Intelligence

Shayla Platt Criminal Justice Professionalism

Christopher Rishel Jacksonville Regional Operations Center

Lucy Saunders Criminal Justice Information Services

Neeley Tolbert Pensacola Regional Operations Center

Alex Villanueva Miami Regional Operations Center

Jeffrey Watson Jacksonville Regional Operations Center



