FDLE graduates 23 from its Advanced Leadership Program
December 15, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) Bureau of Professional Development graduated 23 agency members from its Advanced Leadership Program today.
The training is designed to identify and develop current members with the potential to fill leadership positions within the agency.
In this way, FDLE is preparing for the future and ensuring continuity and consistency in the leadership ranks.
Topics of the three-week training course included an overall introduction to leadership principles, emotional intelligence and followership, leadership vs. management, presentation skills, stress awareness and management, professional courage and influence, and an overview of FDLE program areas.
Graduates of Class 7 of the Advanced Leadership Program
Ryan Bliss Orlando Regional Operations Center
Gregory T. Brock Jacksonville Regional Operations Center
Jennifer Camp Tallahassee Regional Operations Center
Jennifer Clark Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center
Ramon Cosme Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center
Rebecca Gardner Criminal Justice Information Services
Shaneka George Business Support Program
Richard Gibbs Pensacola Regional Operations Center
Kenneth Haberland Miami Regional Operations Center
Jason Harrison Office of General Counsel
Dana Kelly Office of Communications
Heather Kinnard Pensacola Regional Operations Center
Samuel Leggiero Criminal Justice Information Services
Latasha McCoy Information Technology Services
Christina Murray-Pannelli Criminal Justice Professionalism
Maurice Patterson Office of Statewide Intelligence
Lyndsey Pitts Office of Statewide Intelligence
Shayla Platt Criminal Justice Professionalism
Christopher Rishel Jacksonville Regional Operations Center
Lucy Saunders Criminal Justice Information Services
Neeley Tolbert Pensacola Regional Operations Center
Alex Villanueva Miami Regional Operations Center
Jeffrey Watson Jacksonville Regional Operations Center
