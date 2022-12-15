Iowa Utilities Board Holiday Office Closures

The Iowa Utilities Board offices will be closed Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26, 2022 for the Christmas holiday. The IUB office will also be closed on January 2, 2023, for the New Year's Day holiday.

However, the IUB's electronic filing system (EFS) and IUB 24/7 will be available, and EFS filings made during these dates will be processed by staff on Decembe 27, 2022, and January 3, 2023.

The IUB's normal office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The IUB office is closed Saturdays and Sundays and official State holidays.

For questions about EFS filings or for the IUB's web application IUB 24/7, please email ITsupport@iub.iowa.gov.