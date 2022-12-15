MSI to Establish East Coast Distribution Facility in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk. McDonald Development will construct a new 548,000-square-foot building at 2821 Holland Road for the company. Virginia successfully competed with Georgia, New Jersey, and South Carolina for the project, which will create 80 new jobs.



“Virginia is one of North America’s premier supply chain destinations, and we are excited to welcome M S International’s East Coast Distribution facility to the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.“MSI will benefit from Suffolk’s prime location and proximity to our world-class port facilities, and we look forward to their success in the Hampton Roads region.”



“When a global company like M S International chooses Virginia for a major distribution operation to reach critical markets, it reinforces our strategic location and logistics infrastructure that is second-to-none,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The Commonwealth offers companies a single gateway into critical customer markets, and MSI will complement Suffolk’s impressive roster of supply chain management companies.”

“MSI is very excited with this huge expansion of our distribution footprint in Virginia. This new hub distribution center will dramatically improve our long-term distribution capabilities across the Mid-Atlantic and Mid-West,” said Rup Shah, President of M S International, Inc. “In addition, we are very impressed with The Port of Virginia and its continued investments to insure a smooth flow of goods. Finally, both the high-quality workforce in the region combined with a very business-friendly environment were both major contributing factors to our decision.”

“On behalf of the City of Suffolk, we are pleased to share in the announcement that M S International, Inc. is expanding their distribution capabilities in our city,” said City of Suffolk Mayor Michael Duman. “Suffolk welcomes and appreciates the $61.6 million investment in this 500,000-square-foot building. The expansion will create 80 new jobs and add to our growing tax base.”

“We applaud M S International’s decision to build its East Coast distribution center in Suffolk, Virginia and capitalize on the access to global markets offered by The Port of Virginia,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority. “MSI is going to be a significant importer and the investments we’re making in our terminals will help to ensure that MSI can grow its volumes without concern. We welcome MSI and are looking forward to a long partnership.”

“I am thrilled and excited that MSI is establishing a huge distribution center in the City of Suffolk. As the Senator representing this district, I am very pleased with the capital investment and the 80 new jobs that will be coming to Suffolk! I am certain that MSI will be very pleased with the pro-business culture of the city and will find the area to be warm and welcoming to both MSI and its employees,” said Senator John Cosgrove. “Special appreciation goes out to Governor Glenn Youngkin and his economic development team for successfully competing with three other states to win the MSI project. I know that the Governor is laser focused on bringing new and high-quality businesses to the Commonwealth of Virginia, and this is a prime example of his success.”

“M S International, Inc. is a great fit for the City of Suffolk,” said Delegate Clinton Jenkins. “Suffolk’s Holland Road Industrial Parkway has the capacity to accommodate the 500,000-square-foot building needed for a distribution facility. Economic development and the creation of 80 new jobs are an added value to the Suffolk community. Special thanks to MSI for choosing to be a member of the Suffolk family.”



Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

The company imports over 70,000 containers per year and manages an inventory of more than 300 million square feet, including hundreds of thousands of slabs of natural stone and quartz. MSI has over 3,000 employees worldwide, including more than 60 in Virginia.



The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Suffolk to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $225,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Suffolk with the project. The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.