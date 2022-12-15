Whale Maker Fund Announced That Futures Pool 3 is opening on Tuesday, Dec 13, without any cap

Whale Maker Fund (WMF) is the first to enter Futures Pools.

ATHENS, GREECE, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whale Maker Fund announced that they are opening Futures Pool 3 on Tuesday the 13th without any cap.

This opening is happening after the success of Futures Pool 1 and Futures Pool 2.

Futures Pool 1 gave 38.3% back, and the benefits were finished and distributed a few days ago.

Futures Pool 2 is ending in about a week, and Futures Pool 3 is opening on Tuesday the 13th without any cap.

The distribution of benefits will be in USDT, and trading is performed in Binance.

Futures Pools of Whale Maker Fund run on both chains (BSC and BRC), lasting for 30 days, staking equal value in both NFTs and WMF (1 NFT per 40k WMF). What makes these investing pools unique is that there is safety for the initial capital someone invests.

Early this year, WMF became the first to enter Futures Pools. $WMF investors are delighted to hear the news.

In the words of Phil, one of the early $WMF investors, said, “For WMF investors, Christmas has come early with this news.” “With the kind of data WMF is posting, it becomes difficult to pass this by, especially when money is lost every day in the crypto era we are running through,” he added.

To learn more:

Visit the Website https://WhaleMaker.fund

Telegram channel at https://t.me/WhaleMakerFund

Follow on Twitter @WhaleMakerFund

Instagram: @whalemaker.fund

WhaleMaker is currently traded on Digifinex, P2B and SphynxLabs DEX.:

Digifinex: ow.ly/PIZQ50KR9rz

P2B: ow.ly/tkXO50L1nTm

Sphynx BRC: https://bit.ly/3lTBqkD

Sphynx BSC: https://bit.ly/3NPPwz6

& its NFTs can be minted on: WhaleMakerNFT.fund.