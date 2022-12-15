Audigent Integrates Experian Data and Identity Capabilities into SmartPMP™ Suite
Experian identity resolution and targeting capabilities now available, packaged with curated media across programmatic channels, including desktop, mobile & CTVNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the leading data identity, curation, and activation platform, today announced an integration with Experian, the world’s leading global information services company, making Experian identity and audiences available directly within Audigent’s SmartPMP™ private marketplaces.
Advertisers can now activate using the world’s largest source of known, privacy-compliant customer information. The initiative enables marketers to deploy Experian’s audience ecosystem across addressable and programmatic inventory, digital-video and over 139 million IDs in connected-TV.
“Audigent’s curated marketplaces have worked really well in helping our clients reach audiences and leverage unique data assets,” said Scott Ensign, Chief Strategy Officer at Butler/Till. “We’re excited to explore how integrating Experian’s world-class data with best-in-class curation from Audigent can further enhance our buying and measurement approach. We’re looking forward to testing this new partnership in service of achieving transformational business impact for our clients.”
Audigent’s next-generation curated marketplaces – SmartPMPs™, ContextualPMPs™, and CognitivePMPs™ – are revolutionizing how data and identity are actioned across programmatic media channels. Through the practice of supply-side data curation and optimization, Audigent pairs first-party audiences with premium inventory through private marketplaces (PMPs). Advertisers can now activate Audigent inventory and media products that have been curated against Experian’s industry-leading audience segments, including Financial Services, Retail Shopper, and Auto consumers.
The integration also connects Audigent’s HadronID with Experian’s Living Unit Identifier (LUID), providing consumer lifestyle segmentation based on households. This is matched to Audigent’s privacy-safe, cookie-free identifier, providing marketers a precision, 360-degree view of consumers’ choices, preferences, and habits, at scale.
“Advertisers want to package unique audience insights with premium ad inventory. As signal loss continues, there is a shift back to core marketing fundamentals and as a result, marketers are adopting audience and inventory curation strategies,” said Chris Feo, SVP Sales and Partnerships at Experian. “Audigent’s PMPs help advertisers activate and optimize Experian’s premium data sets against premium inventory. Making Experian segments available within these marketplaces unlocks a new way for buyers to connect with consumers, and do so in a way that will remain effective well into the future.”
“Experian is widely-renowned for its data stewardship and its depth of consumer insights,” said Drew Stein, CEO and Co-Founder of Audigent. “This direct integration allows advertisers and media agencies using our suite of intelligent curated PMP products to activate this incredible data set across all of their core programmatic media channels including CTV, display and video.”
The work with Experian is the latest in a series of high-profile 2022 announcements from Audigent. The company made its debut on the Inc. 5000 in the top 5% of fastest-growing companies and among the top five fastest-growing ad tech companies. Audigent was also recognized by Fast Company as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022.
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.
About Experian
Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.
We have 20,600 people operating across 43 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.
Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.
