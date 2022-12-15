Vegetable Snacks Market to Reach Expected Growth of CAGR 4.8% by 2029 Industry Trends and Growth Analysis
Vegetable snacks contain ingredients derived from vegetables, plants (including tubers), and cereals. A new comprehensive research Study is added to Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled "Global Vegetable Snacks Market"
Vegetable Snacks Market Analysis and Size
Customers are looking for ways to balance nutrient-dense, healthy, and purposeful snacking with the goal of emotionally satisfying and indulgent snacks, especially when indulgent snacks are of higher quality. Vegetable snack food are assisting in more specific roles. Vegetable snacks have the potential to provide several health benefits without negatively impacting health because they are made from natural and preservative free of ingredients.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the vegetable snacks market was valued at USD 4.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 6.11 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand. Vegetable snacks contain ingredients derived from vegetables, plants (including tubers), and cereals. In general, the fibre fraction in vegetable snacks is composed of indigestible compounds such as resistant starch, pectins, cellulose, and hemicellulose. Vegetable snacks are made entirely of plant-based ingredients, limiting the use of animal-based products.
Competitive Landscape and Vegetable Snacks Market Share Analysis
The vegetable snacks market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to vegetable snacks market.
Some of the major players operating in the vegetable snacks market are:
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (Canada)
Marlow Foods (U.K.)
Oumph (U.K.)
Upton’s Natural (U.S.)
Hilary's - Drink Eat Well, LLC (U.S.)
Siren Snacks (U.S.)
Green Park Brands (U.K.)
Eat Natural (U.K.)
PRIMAL SPIRIT FOODS INC. (U.S.)
LOUISVILLE VEGAN JERKY COMPANY (U.S.
Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)
Conagra Brands, Inc. (U.S.)
General Mills Inc. (U.S.)
Unilever (U.K.)
Outstanding Foods, Inc. (U.S.)
Vegan Rob’s (U.S.)
Amy’s Kitchen Inc, (U.S.)
Blue Diamond Growers (U.S.)
Eat Real (U.S.)
NutriFusion L.L.C (U.S.)
Greenleaf Foods SPC (U.S.)
Vegetable Snacks Market Dynamics
Drivers
A shift to healthy lifestyle due to rising health problems around the world
Over time, people have become more aware of the importance of food. This is due to an increase in chronic health problems. To combat the health problem, consumers have adopted special diet plans and even made lifestyle changes to stay fit. One notable change associated with this trend is the increased use of vegetable snack products. The adoption of vegetable snacks is due to the fact that they do not contain additives and provide far fewer calories than are required to maintain a healthy weight.
Expansion of retail channels combined with rise in consumers spending power
Increased snack food demand and consumption in Asia-Pacific emerging markets has significantly fuelled the growth of the global vegetable snacks market. Rising disposable income and changes in lifestyle and food habits drive the growth of the snacks market. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of large retail chains, such as hypermarkets and supermarkets, drives demand for vegetable snacks. Furthermore, an increase in people's inclination for readymade and convenient food products, an increase in their spending capacity, and an increase in demand for organic and conventional snacks food increase demand for vegetable snacks, thereby accelerating the growth of the vegetable snacks market.
Opportunity
Furthermore, rising R&D activities and increased modernization in new products on the market will open up new opportunities for the vegetable snacks market. Nonetheless, increased collaborations among major players along with rising brand awareness is creating a huge market opportunity.
Global Vegetable Snacks Market Scope
The vegetable snacks market is segmented on the basis of source, application, and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Source
Chips
Nuts & Seeds
Biscuits & Cookies
Popcorns
Application
Pouches
Cans
Jars
Distribution channel
Store-Based
Supermarket & Hypermarket
Convenience Store
Non-Store-Based
Vegetable Snacks Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The vegetable snacks market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, source, application, and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the vegetable snacks market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the vegetable snacks market in terms of market share and revenue. This is due to the region's growing demand for vegetable snacks. The North America region dominates the vegetable snacks market due to increased government initiatives in this region to increase consumer awareness of new innovations in the field of vegetable snacks.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period, owing to rising awareness of animal welfare, growing concerns about animal-based food products, and a ban on several animal-based products, which are driving market growth in this region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Research Methodology: Global Vegetable Snacks Market
Data collection and base year analysis are done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more, please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by the DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Expert Analysis, Import/Export Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Production Consumption Analysis, Climate Chain Scenario, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Some Points from Table of Content
There are 13 Sections to Show the Global Vegetable Snacks Market:
Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview
Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 3: Production by Regions
Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions
Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue, and Market share by Types
Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%), and Growth Rate by Applications
Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers
Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses
Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12: Market Forecast
Chapter 13: Vegetable Snacks Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology, and data source
