Abrasives Market Would Rocket up at a USD 59,363.93 Million by 2028 With Business Opportunity and Future Prospects
Abrasives are substances used for grinding, cutting, polishing and drilling of solid surface that can further be used end-users such as oil and gas, aerospace
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 59,363.93 million by 2028. Increasing demand in automotive and aerospace and defence industry are the factors for the abrasives market growth.
Market Overviews : Global Abrasives Market
Abrasives are substance used for grinding, cutting, polishing and drilling of solid surface that can further be used by different end-users such as oil and gas, metal fabrication, aerospace among others. They are basically considered in automotive industry giving smooth surface finish to various parts of automobiles along with automotive bodies.
The good property of abrasives is increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of the electronics goods, so, the usage of abrasives is increasing in electronics goods industry driving the global abrasives market growth in the forecast period. The rising cost of raw materials required in the manufacturing of coated abrasives is restraining the abrasives market. The huge benefits associated with the use of abrasives in medical industry are creating an opportunity for the growth of the abrasives market. The disruption in the use of abrasives in aerospace industry is creating a challenging situation for the growth of the abrasives market.
This abrasives market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the abrasives market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Abrasives Market Scope and Market Size
The abrasives market is segmented on the basis of raw materials, type, product, form, application and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of raw materials, the abrasives market is segmented into natural and synthetic. In 2021, synthetic segment is dominating as the manufacturing of synthetic abrasives is easy that have same properties as of natural abrasives.
On the basis of type, the abrasives market is segmented into coated abrasive, bonded abrasive, super abrasive and others. In 2021, coated abrasive segment is dominating as coated abrasive are high in purity and quality.
On the basis of product, the abrasives market is segmented into disc, cups, cylinder and others. In 2021, disc segment is dominating as disc shape gives large area to products.
On the basis of form, the abrasives market is segmented into block form and powdered form. In 2021, block form segment is dominating as block form are easy to be converted into any desired shape and size.
On the basis of application, the abrasives market is segmented into grinding, cutting, polishing, drilling, finishing and others. In 2021, polishing segment is dominating due to rise in demand of polished products especially from aerospace and defence industry, metal fabrication among others.
On the basis of end- user, the abrasives market is segmented into automotive, machinery, aerospace and defence, metal fabrication, building and construction, medical devices, oil and gas, electrical and electronics and others. In 2021, automotive segment is dominating due to the rise in income level and change in living standards of the individuals.
Competitive Landscape and Abrasives Market Share Analysis
The abrasives market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, brand analysis, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to global abrasives market.
The major players covered in the global abrasives market report are Saint-Gobain, 3M, DuPont, VSM AG, NORITAKE CO.,LIMITED, NIPPON RESIBON CORPORATION, Robert Bosch GmbH, DRONCO, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co.,Ltd., Fujimi Incorporated, WASHINGTON MILLS, Domill Abrasives, GMA Garnet Pty Ltd, WINOA GROUP, Asia Abrasives Industries AG, Sankyo-Rikagaku Co., Ltd., Mirka Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, SAIT ABRASIVI S.p.A. and Radiac Abrasive among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Many product launches and agreements are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the abrasives market.
For instance,
In February 2020, GMA Garnet Pty Ltd has participated in an event “Corrosion 2020” that held in Texas where manufacturing of corrosion resistance abrasives used on different surfaces information were displayed. This will increase the market share with increase in sales of GMA Garnet Pty Ltd.
Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market players is enhancing the company market in the abrasives market which also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for abrasives.
Global Abrasives Market Country-Level Analysis
Global abrasives market is analysed and market size information is provided by the country, raw materials, type, product, form, application and end- user as referenced above.
The countries covered in global abrasives market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia & New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa and rest of Middle East and Africa.
The U.S. is dominating in the North America abrasives market because of the wide availability of different shapes and size of abrasives of synthetic raw materials in the region. Germany is dominating in the Europe abrasives market because of the rise in awareness about the benefits of natural abrasives as well synthetic raw materials in the region. China is dominating in the Asia-Pacific abrasives market because of the increased demand of drilling and cutting application with increased efficiency of synthetic raw materials and life creating opportunity of growth for the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Abrasives Key Benefits over Global Competitors:
The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Abrasives market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.
Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.
The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.
The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Abrasives
Some Points from Table of Content
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Abrasives Technology Market Landscape
Part 04: Abrasives Technology Market Sizing
Part 05: Abrasives Technology Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
