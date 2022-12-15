CBD Oil Extract Market at a CAGR of 21.50% with Size, Share, Analysis, Top Key Competitors and Forecast
Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract Market was valued at USD 7.94 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 37.74 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 21.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.
Cannabidiol (CBD) oil extract (PFPE) is a low-molecular-weight fluorinated synthetic fluid. Cannabidiol (CBD) oil extract is non-toxic and non-flammable in its natural state. It is utilized in severe temperatures ranging from 80�C to 200�C. PFPE’s molecular structure might be linear, branched, or a combination of both, depending on the application. Temperature resistance, lubricity, wear resistance, and fluid volatility are all provided by PFPE.
Top Key Competitors: CBD Oil Extract Market
Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), The Cronos Group (Canada), Tilray. (U.S.), Hexo (Canada), CannTrust (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), GW Pharmaceuticals plc. (UK), VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Alkaline88, LLC. (U.S.), NewAge Inc. (U.S.), Cannara. (Canada), Dixie Brands (U.S.), KANNAWAY LLC. (U.S.), The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc (Canada), CANNABIS Aphria (Canada), CURA CS, LLC. (U.S.), KAZMIRA (U.S.), Curaleaf (U.S.) and CannazALL (U.S.)
Recent Development
In January 2021, Next leaf, has been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a process that adds to the Company's dynamic and growing U.S. patent portfolio resulting in a solventless cannabis concentrate.
In January 2021, Nano Hydrate unveiled product marketing services leveraging advanced technologies to provide natural healing through branding services of pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD). Moreover, Nano Hydrate aimed to create a collaborative program that would allow them to introduce existing brands to the market for niche CBD products while expanding options for cannabis-infused beverages to the cannabis industry.
Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Growing Awareness Regarding its Benefits
The increased awareness about the benefits of cannabidiol and its medicinal properties is inducing increased demand and application by the small and medium scale enterprises. Also, high adoption of hemp oil in pharmaceutical industries reduces body pain is a positive sign. This in turn is bolstering the growth of the market.
Furthermore, the factors such as surge in public-private funding for targeted research activities, high disposable income, rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and rising product innovations and development due to technological advancements worldwide boost the market value.
Opportunities
Increased Funding And Research And Developmental Operations
Furthermore, the surging funding from the federal government pertaining to the research and development proficiencies coupled with the increasing number of technological advancements driven to minimize the production costs and wastage extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the research and developmental operations directed towards sustainable development will ensure optimum and judicious use of resources, which will further expand the future growth of the cannabidiol (CBD) oil extract market.
