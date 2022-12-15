Mobile Time Tracking for Dynamics 365 Now Available on Microsoft AppSource
NUREMBERG, GERMANY, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- proMX today announced the availability of Mobile Time Tracking for Dynamics 365 on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.
proMX is a long-time Microsoft Solution Partner for Business Applications, specializing in Dynamics 365. proMX helps companies of all sizes and from various industries digitally transform their business processes. Additionally, proMX develops unique solutions and add-ons for Dynamics 365 to help users work even more productively.
proMX’s latest add-on, Mobile Time Tracking for Dynamics 365, is a mobile app that enhances the time tracking capabilities of Dynamics 365 Project Operations (PO). As the name suggests, Mobile Time Tracking can be used on mobile devices on the go. It synchronizes with the user’s Microsoft Outlook calendar to not only view all appointments in the app but to convert them into working time bookings with a few clicks. Of course, users can also create time entries from scratch or book working hours directly onto related projects, which are shown in an overview. A connection with Microsoft To Do allows users to also see their current task list and tick off completed items.
“Many of our customers plan their working time in their Outlook calendars,” said Sebastian Sieber, Team Lead for ISV Solutions at proMX. “That‘s why we decided to remove the extra step of transferring Outlook appointments into the time tracking system by connecting the two. That saves users a lot of time and effort.”
About proMX
proMX is a renowned Microsoft partner specializing in Dynamics 365 technologies. As an early adopter of Dynamics 365 Project Operations, it is a leading expert for Microsoft’s project management solution. It helps businesses digitally transform their processes, migrate to the cloud, and implement agile organizational structures. Its services include consultation, implementation, customization, training, and support. proMX has offices on three continents, with clients across the globe. Among its customers are international companies from different industries such as manufacturing, construction, energy, healthcare or professional services.
Kseniya Verpeta
proMX
+49 911 815230
email us here