proMX becomes a member of Microsoft Inner Circle for AI Business Solutions 2025/2026
As an Inner Circle partner, proMX has a direct line to Microsoft’s product teams. This provides their customers with:
• Exclusive, early insights into upcoming features and platform changes
• Strategic planning advantages to reduce implementation risks
• Faster, smoother project delivery for customers worldwide
“We are truly proud to be a part of Inner Circle for the seventh time,” said Peter Linke, CEO of proMX. “Following our recent partnership, Microsoft implemented the time tracking and management features developed by proMX directly into Dynamics 365 Project Operations. And this is just one example of us working side by side to create lasting value and better results for our customers!”
In April 2025, proMX co-hosted the Project Operations Summit at Microsoft’s headquarters in Munich, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and Dynamics users to explore Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Copilot innovations.
Over the past year, proMX has also expanded its global presence with new subsidiaries in Singapore and Australia, along with four additional offices in India. These strategic locations are designed to enhance collaboration with customers and attract top talent passionate about advancing business transformation.
