Europe Industrial IoT Market Key Players, USD 540,976.71 million, CAGR 10.1% , Analysis Growth and Forecast by 2029
Europe Industrial IoT Market Key Players, Revenue , Segmentations by Types, Applications , Challenges, Opportunities, Drivers, TrendsPUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wide-ranging market information of the Europe Industrial IoT Market report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). The report has been prepared by taking into account several aspects of marketing research and analysis which includes market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. This Europe Industrial IoT research report gives CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period.
Global Europe Industrial IoT market survey report helps to better situate the company within the market by applying the knowledge gained from marketing research to build competitive intelligence, and formulate & maintain revenue-generating business strategies. It has carefully compiled information pertinent to the company so that business can focus on the correct market segments, and prepare for further market developments and fluctuations. With this marketing report, receive elucidation regarding business initiatives that include proprietary company research, consumer data, and superior data-driven strategies. The most engaging Europe Industrial IoT market research report helps to avoid market and investment risks that can comprehensively map and profile competitors as well as the macroeconomic environment.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global Europe Industrial IoT market is expected to reach a value of USD 540,976.71 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. "Sensors" accounts for the most prominent technology segment as this type of technology is in demand and is the best option to extract information from industrial components. The Europe Industrial IoT market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.
Leading Key Players Operating in the Europe Industrial IoT Market Includes:
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Siemens
General Electric
IBM Corporation
Intel Corporation
PTC
Honeywell International Inc.
NEC Corporation
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
ABB
SAP SE
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Robert Bosch GmbH
Emerson Electric Co.
Microsoft
KUKA AG
Sigfox Partner Network (a subsidiary of UnaBiz)
Wipro
Arm Limited (a subsidiary of Softbank Group Corp.)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Recent Development
In March 2022, Cisco Systems, Inc. developed an advanced IoT Control Center platform to help improve service reliability and reduce operational costs. This development will help the company diversify its solution portfolio and offers better quality solutions
In April 2022, Arm Limited introduced two new solutions, Arm Cortex-M85 and Cortex-A. These new products and solutions will help the company offer better solutions to customers, attracting new customers and accelerating revenue growth
Industrial IoT Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail below:
Drivers
Increase in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in end user industry
The popularity of AI and ML is increasing year over year in various industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, energy, oil & gas, and many others. Most of these industries adopt the technology to increase working efficiency, automate the service delivery process and modernize the offerings, which has gained an important role in competing with competitors in the market. Thus, the rising trend of AI & ML adoption is a major driver of the growth of the Europe industrial IoT market.
Surge in implementation of sensors and distributed control systems in business operations
The adoption of sensors and distributed control system will help control and manage the work process and automate the management process for all industrial processes. Thus, the demand for implementing sensors and DCS in various business operations will increase yearly. Thus, globally, the need for sensors and DCS is increasing due to multiple advantages associated with the implementation. It promotes the growth of the Europe Industrial IoT market and acts as a driver for the development of the market.
Increase in the need for real-time data solutions and services
The real-time data solutions require a wide range of electronic devices, and the demand for IoT devices is expected to increase to support real-time data analysis in business operations to keep a quick understanding of data and guide the decisions to deliver products or services to customers. Thus, there is high demand for the adoption of real-time solutions that directly involve the usage of IoT devices for industries. Therefore it is expected to be a major driver of market growth.
Restraints/ Challenges
Lack of skilled labor and training sessions
Adopting IoT solutions for industries is not quick and easy; it involves complete visualization and an adequate method of automating the sector. Therefore, end users need more time and labor to adopt the solutions and train the employees to understand the process and maintenance.
Higher probability of device theft and data breaches
The dependability of the IT climate suggests getting the plant's resources, organization, and information created by these associated gadgets. The reliability responsibility is higher in adopting digitalization in business operations; however, there is a high probability of a safety disadvantage.
Rise in the technical complexities due to day-by-day technological advancement
Flexible security is one thought for giving medical care, instruction, and lodging help, whether somebody is officially utilized. Furthermore, action records can back deep-rooted training and laborer retraining. Regardless of how individuals decide to invest energy, there should be ways for individuals to live satisfying lives irrespective of whether society needs fewer specialists. Thus, continuous technological advancement will lead to constant employee training and hinder the market growth.
Key Market Segments:
By Technology
Sensors
Industrial Robotics
Cameras
Distributed Control System
GPS/GNSS
Networking Technology
RFID
Interface Board
Condition Monitoring
Yield Monitoring
Smart Meters
Smart Beacon
Flow & Application Control Device
Guidance & Steering
Electronic Shelf Label
By Application
SCADA
MES
PLM
Distribution Management System
Transit Management System
Outage Management System
Visualization Software
Remote Patient Monitoring
Retail Management Software
Farm Management System
Others
By Connectivity
Wired
Wireless
Hybrid
By End-Use
Manufacturing
Transportation & Logistics
Energy
Oil & Gas
Metal & Mining
Healthcare
Retail
Agriculture
Others
Europe Industrial IoT Market, By Region:
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Some of the key questions answered in these Europe Industrial IoT market reports:
What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
Which are the key factors driving the Europe Industrial IoT?
Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Europe Industrial IoT?
What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Industrial IoT?
What is sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Industrial IoT?
What are the Europe Industrial IoT opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Europe Industrial IoT Industry?
Table of Contents
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Europe Industrial IoT Market Report
Part 03: Global Europe Industrial IoT Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Europe Industrial IoT Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Europe Industrial IoT Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
