Baby Oral Care Market Size to Grow by USD 1.59 billion, 3.20% of Market Growth by 2029
Increase in demand for modern oral care products with soft bristles for babies to create significant opportunitiesPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Analysis and Insights Global Baby Oral Care Market
The baby oral care market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 3.20% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is likely to reach the USD 1.59 billion by 2029.
Baby oral care products help to avoid oral disorders such as tooth decay, foul breathing, and tongue thirsting by keeping teeth and mouth clean and hygienic. Baby oral care products are made specifically for newborns, toddlers, and children. Baby silicon hand brushes, baby tooth paste, baby tooth massager, and baby teether are examples of baby oral care goods.
The rise in the incidences of oral decay problems is likely to drive the demand of baby oral care market. The rising level of disposable income of people and changing lifestyle are some of the factors driving the baby oral care market. Other significant factors such as the rise in the awareness among people about the early childhood caries and increasing trend of online purchasing and e-commerce will accelerate the market growth rate. Furthermore, upsurge in the strong demand for various end-use industries will positively impact the market’s growth rate. Additionally, increase in awareness about oral hygiene will cushion the growth rate of market. Also, increasing number of practicing dentist on global scale will further increase the demand of baby oral care market.
Global Baby Oral Care Market Scope and Market Size
The baby oral care market is segmented on the basis of product type, price point, end-user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of product type, baby oral care market, is segmented into tooth brush, tooth paste, breath freshener, rinse and others. Tooth brush segment is further sub-segmented into manual, electric, and battery. Tooth paste segment is further sub-segmented into pastes, gels, powder, and polish.
On the basis of price point, baby oral care market is segmented into premium, medium and economy.
Based on end-user, baby oral care market is segmented into infant, toddler and kid.
Based on distribution channel, baby oral care market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores, convenience stores, online, and others.
Key Market Players
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Johnson & Johnson
Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
Unilever
Proctor & Gamble
Pigeon Corporation
Anchor Group
Oriflame
Amway
Dr. Fresh
Chattem
Dabur
Splat Baby
Manufacturers are Constantly Evolving their Business Models for more Product Visibility and Accessibility
One of the key elements influencing this market is the growth in the incidence of early childhood tooth decay. Cavities that form in infants and toddlers due to tooth decay can be brought on by a variety of things, including bacteria and a regular diet high in sugar. Early childhood tooth decay has several known causes, including inadequate teeth care after meals and failure to follow basic oral hygiene regimens at home. Parents are favoring new and inventive organic products as a result of the rise in pediatric teeth extractions, which will significantly contribute to the market's growth during the projection period.
There are a lot of significant manufacturers in the sector, and vendors are creating new technologies to serve their clients. Companies often plan conferences and programs on dental education, and they collaborate with regional suppliers and retailers to improve product visibility in an effort to establish a reputation. The market will continue to rise in the years to come as a result of the recent increase in product visibility and accessibility.
“High Penetration of Counterfeit Goods”
A considerable increase in the occasions where governments and other authorities have confiscated counterfeit products as a result of the rise in the number of products accessible on the market is evidence of the emergence of such products. The market's major brands' credibility and reputation are seriously threatened by the existence of fake oral care products. Therefore, the presence of counterfeit products will be a significant obstacle to the market's expansion.
“Growing Emphasis on Organic Products”
Manufacturers and users of baby oral care products all around the world are placing increased emphasis on organic alternatives. Baby oral care producers now incorporate natural ingredients in their products due to the rising demand for organic beauty and personal care products. The global infant oral care market is expected to experience some major trends over the course of the forecast period, including the emergence of organic toothpaste and new launches.
