Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market is Set to Boom Worldwide at USD 11.50 billion During the Forecast Period 2029

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Industry Analysis and Forecast 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A wide-reaching Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market research report brings into focus the key market dynamics of the sector. This market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report provides fluctuations in CAGR values during the forecast period of the market. The transformation in the market landscape is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands which range from developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry.
Cardiovascular disease is one of the main causes of death worldwide, according to the WHO. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are expected to kill 17.9 million people per year, accounting for 31% of all deaths worldwide. Holter ECG monitors were once thought to be the most prevalent type of ambulatory ECG monitoring, which led to their widespread use in the detection of various cardiovascular illnesses. In addition, the development of wireless Holter monitors contributed to a considerable market share in the global ECG market.
The growing burden of cardiovascular illnesses, which is increasing the need for quality cardiology treatment and the frequency of patient visits to physician offices for CVD diagnosis, is principally responsible for the substantial proportion of this category. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market was valued at USD 7.55 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 11.50 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
A diagnostic electrocardiograph is a medical instrument that aids in the diagnosis of heart-related electrical activity issues. Electrocardiography is used to diagnose myocardial infarction, cardiac murmur, cardiac stress testing, and fainting, among other cardiac conditions.
Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Scope and Market Size
The diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market is segmented on the basis of product and service, lead type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product and Service
Resting ECG
Stress ECG Devices
Holter Monitors
Implantable Loop Recorders
Event Monitors
MCT Devices
Smart ECG Monitors
Lead Type
12-lead ECG Devices
5-lead ECG Devices
3-lead ECG Devices
6-lead ECG Devices
Single-lead
Other Lead Types
End User
Hospitals
Clinics and Cardiac Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Other End Users
Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and service, lead type and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market due to the rise in the need for the minimally invasive procedures. Furthermore, the growing number of geriatric populations and the rise in the per-capita income will further boost the growth of the diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market in the region during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market due to the rise in the population base. Moreover, the rise in the expendable income. Moreover, the developing of the healthcare infrastructure is further anticipated to propel the growth of the diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market in the region in the coming years.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.
Competitive Landscape and Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Share Analysis
The diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market.
Some of the major players operating in the diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market are:
General Electric Company (US)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION. (Japan)
Hill-Rom Services, Inc. (US)
Ambu A/S. (Denmark)
SCHILLER (India)
ACSDiagnostics. (US)
BPL, FUKUDA DENSHI (Japan)
BioTelemetry, Inc. (US)
OSI Systems, Inc. (US)
BTL. (US)
Allengers (India)
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)
EDAN Instruments, Inc. (China)
Cardioline S.P.A. (Italy)
SUZUKEN CO., LTD. (Japan)
Norav Medical (US)
BIONET (US)
VectraCor, Inc. (US)
Nexus Lifecare (India)
Midmark Corporation (US)
Spacelabs Healthcare (US)
Innomed Medical Inc. (Hungary)
