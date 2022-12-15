Protein Supplements Market at a CAGR of 10.50% with Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast 2029
A worldwide Protein Supplements Market research report is a brilliant guide for actionable ideas, better decision-making and better business strategies. This report uncovers different industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company.
Market Analysis and Insights of Global Protein Supplements Market
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the protein supplements market was valued at USD 8.83 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 19.63 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.
With this Global Protein Supplements Market research report, comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Protein Supplements Market industry can be obtained. It also includes the detailed profiles for the Protein Supplements Market major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. A range of key factors are analysed in the report, which will help the buyer in studying the ABC industry. Competitive landscape analysis is performed based on the prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in global Protein Supplements Market considering the past, present and future state of the industry.
Protein supplements are a kind of nutritional and bodybuilding supplement which is used largely by bodybuilders and sports athletes to increase their diet and increase their consumption of protein devoid of increasing their consumption of accompanying carbohydrates and fats. These supplements consist of higher amounts of proteins in comparison to various other protein sources, when consumed directly.
The major growing factor towards protein supplements market is rapidly changing lifestyle as well as rising popularity of whey as sports nutrition for athletes and bodybuilders. The prime factor driving the demand for protein supplements is the growing popularity among millennials along with the rapid development of innovative protein-based supplements in different forms, associated with various health benefits of the product are also heightening the overall demand for protein supplements market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Moreover, the rising importance of active lifestyle along with growing awareness regarding the health benefits of protein also serves as a foremost driver for increasing the demand for protein supplements market at a global level. In addition, the hectic lifestyle and increasing health consciousness is also lifting the growth of the protein supplements market.
Market Scope and Protein Supplements Market
The major players covered in the protein supplements market report are Abbott, General Nutrition Centers, Inc., Glanbia plc, Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., MusclePharm, Vitaco, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Unilever, POST HOLDINGS, INC., Makers Nutrition, LLC, Herbalife International of America, Inc., NOW Foods, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Shaklee Corporation, USANA Health Sciences, Inc., Suppleform, Garden of Life, Melaleuca Inc., PepsiCo, AMCO Proteins, and QuestNutrition among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Global Protein Supplements Market Scope
The protein supplements market is segmented on the basis of type, source, form, gender, age group, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
• Whey Protein
• Soy Protein
• Casein Protein
• Egg Protein
• Pea Protein
• Others
Source
• Plant based
• Animal based
Form
• Ready to Drink
• Protein Powder
• Protein Bar
• Others
Gender
• Male
• Female
Age group
• Millennials
• Generation X
• Baby Boomers
Applications
• Sports nutrition
• Functional food
End user
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Drug Stores
• Online
• Convenience Stores
• Specialist Sport Store
• Health and Nutritionist Stores
• Others
Protein supplements market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, source, form, gender, age group, application and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the protein supplements market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific(APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
North America leads the protein supplements market due to the increasing sports nutrition industry and strong presence of a large number of manufacturers in this particular region. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the rising focus of the consumers' on preventive healthcare, rapidly shifting consumption patterns and westernization of diet within this particular region.
Our Report offers:
What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Protein Supplements Market in 2029?
What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Protein Supplements Market?
What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Protein Supplements Market?
Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Protein Supplements Market?
Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Protein Supplements Market? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and
Market Share
What are the Protein Supplements Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
