Asia-Pacific Magnet Wire Market to reach USD 17,347.11 million by 2028 with Vigorous CAGR 8.2% | Size, Share and Trends
Magnet wire is an insulated copper or aluminum conductor accustomed to wind motors, transformers, generators.PUNE, MAHARASHTA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asia-Pacific magnet wire market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 17,347.11 million by 2028.
Magnet wire is an insulated copper or aluminum conductor accustomed wind motors, transformers, generators and the other device where power is converted to energy. The wires are insulated copper or aluminum conductor typically used to wind electromagnetic devices like motors and transformers. The insulation could also be a thin film of varnish called enamel; a fibrous polyester or fiberglass yarn; or a mix of both enamel and fibrous insulations.
The increasing demand of magnet wire in the production of e-vehicles has had a significant impact on the expansion of the market for magnet wire. In line with this, increasing spending on technological advancements in the electrical industry, and growth in the consumer electronics sector, is a key determinant favoring the growth of the magnet wire market during the forecast period.
However, the stringent government regulations regarding CO2 emissions, and shifting preference towards compact motors, may act as major restraints on the growth rate of the magnet wire market, whereas the fluctuation in the prices of raw materials has the potential to challenge the growth of the magnet wire market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape and Magnet Wire Market Share Analysis
Asia-Pacific magnet wire market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Asia-Pacific presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, brand analysis, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to magnet wire market.
The major market players engaged in the Asia-Pacific magnet wire market are LS Cable & System Ltd., Rea, IRCE SpA, ELEKTRISOLA, Tongling Jingxun Special Enamelled Wire Co.,Ltd., FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Sam Dong, Synflex Elektro GmbH, Ederfil Becker, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Hitachi Metals, Ltd., ACEBSA, Zhengzhou LP Industrial Co., Ltd., ElsewedyElectric, Derechos reservados Xignux, Von Roll, ROSHOW GROUP CO.,LTD, Precision Wires and Dahrén Group among others.
This magnet wire market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario, contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Asia-Pacific Magnet Wire Market Scope and Market Size
Asia-Pacific magnet wire market is segmented into seven notable segments which are based on the type, product type, material, shape, application, distribution channel and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of type, the Asia-Pacific magnet wire market is segmented into copper wire, aluminium wire and others. In 2021, copper wire segment is expected to dominate the market as copper wires are very strong and have high resistance power.
On the basis of product type, the Asia-Pacific magnet wire market is segmented into enamelled wire and covered conductor wire. In 2021, the enamelled wire segment is expected to dominate the market as enamelled wire have high durability.
On the basis of material, the Asia-Pacific magnet wire market is segmented into polyamide-imide (PAI), polyimides (PI), polyetherimide (PEI), polyether ether ketone (PEEK) and others. In 2021, the polyether ether ketone (PEEK) segment is expected to dominate the market as polyether ether ketone (PEEK) have good compatability.
On the basis of shape, the Asia-Pacific magnet wire market is segmented into round magnet wire, round bondable magnet wire, rectangle magnet wire and square magnet wire. In 2021, the round magnet wire segment is expected to dominate the market as round magnet wire has good insulating effect.
On the basis of application, the Asia-Pacific magnet wire market is segmented into motor, home appliance, transformer and others . In 2021, motor is projected to dominate the Asia-Pacific magnet wire market as in motors, magnet wire consist of a solid oxide film which makes its suitable for insulation.
On the basis of distribution channel, the Asia-Pacific magnet wire market is segmented into E-commerce, supermarks/hypermarkets, specialty stores, b2b/third party distributors and others. In 2021, b2b/third party distributors segment is dominating the Asia-Pacific magnet wire market as b2b channel helps in reducing cost while boosting revenue.
On the basis of end user, the Asia-Pacific magnet wire market is segmented into electrical and electronics, industrial, transportation, infrastructure, energy, automotive, residential and others. In 2021, electrical and electronics sector is dominating the Asia-Pacific magnet wire market Asia-Pacificly due to an increase in the construction of energy plants in all the countries.
Asia-Pacific Magnet Wire Market Country-Level Analysis
The Asia-Pacific magnet wire market is categorized into seven notable segments which are based on the type, product type, material, shape, application, distribution channel and end user.
The countries covered in the Asia-Pacific magnet wire market report are Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific. China is dominating the growth of the Asia-Pacific magnet wire market due to easy and advanced production of electronic devices with high-quality materials.
Why buy this report?
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Asia-Pacific Magnet Wire Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
