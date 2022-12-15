Power-to-Gas Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth 11.35% in Near Future| Hydrogenics, ITM Power and others
The power-to-gas technology, which is also called the power-to-gas, P2G, and PtG adopts the electrolysis procedure.AALEN, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The power-to-gas market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 11.35% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on power-to-gas market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the population and economy of countries is escalating the growth of power-to-gas market.
The power-to-gas technology, which is also called as power to gas, P2G, and PtG that adopts the electrolysis procedure to produce hydrogen gas from renewable or additional electricity accessible. Power to gas system is an efficient way of incorporating renewables sources with power generation sources. Their objective is to store energy for long term by converting it to other easily storable energy carriers, and at the same time decreasing the load on the electricity grid by limiting the operations.
Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the power-to-gas market in the forecast period are the rise in the efficient consumption of renewable energy resources and the joined management of power and gas networks. On the other hand, the rise in the capital price of the power-to-gas systems and the decrease in the efficiency and energy loss are couple of the factors that are anticipated to impede the growth of the efficient in the timeline period.
In addition, the likely usage of hydrogen in the mobility solutions and hydrogen can be utilized as an alternative for natural gas will further provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the power-to-gas market in the coming years. However, the controlling limit for hydrogen blending in the natural gas network and the convenience of low-cost natural gas and battery technologies might further create challenges for the growth of the power-to-gas market in the near future.
Competitive Landscape and Power-to-Gas Market Share Analysis
The power-to-gas market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to power-to-gas market.
The major players covered in the power-to-gas market report are Hydrogenics, ITM Power, McPhy Energy S.A., Siemens, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Nel ASA, thyssenkrupp AG, Electrochaea GmbH, Exytron GmbH, GreenHydrogen, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, Uniper SE, ENTSOG AISBL, Sempra Energy., GRT Gaz, Sunfire GmbH., Ineratec GmbH, Astrea Power Ltd, Zentrum für Sonnenenergie-Württemberg, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
This power-to-gas market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the power-to-gas market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Power-to-Gas Market Scope and Market Size
The power-to-gas market is segmented on the basis of technology, capacity and end user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of technology, the power-to-gas market is segmented into electrolysis and methanation. Electrolysis is further sub-segmented into alkaline electrolysis, polymer electrolyte electrolysis, and solid oxide electrolysis. Methanation is further sub-segmented into catalytic methanation and biological methanation.
On the basis of capacity, the power-to-gas market is segmented into less than 100 kW, 100 kw–1,000 kW, and 1,000 kW and above.
On the basis of end users, the power-to-gas market is segmented into commercial, utilities, and industrial.
Power-to-Gas Market Country-Level Analysis
The power-to-gas market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, technology, capacity, and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the power-to-gas market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Europe dominates the power-to-gas market due to the highest number of power-to-methane plants. Furthermore, the increase in the demand for hydrogen generation and renewable energy sources which will further boost the growth in the power-to-gas market in the region during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the power-to-gas market due to the government policies of several nations. Moreover, the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is further anticipated to propel the growth of the power-to-gas market in the region in the coming years.
