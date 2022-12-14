Strengthened Private Sector Engagement Remains a Key Focus for Pacific Tourism

From December 5-7, Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) Chief Executive, Manager Marketing, Marketing Officer and the Executive Office Assistant met with various tourism stakeholders in Nadi. This was the second such visit conducted by SPTO this year, with the first completed in March.

The team held meetings with Tourism Fiji, Fiji Airways, Rosie Holidays, ATS Pacific, Tanoa International Hotel Nadi, Pacific BedBank, SOFTA & MESOVU products, Port Denarau Marina, Radisson Blu, Tewaka, and MasterCard’s Associate Managing Consultant and Senior Managing Consultant and Uprising Beach Resort.

In acknowledging the importance of these industry stakeholder meetings, SPTO CEO Chris Cocker noted that the meetings provide an opportunity to enhance relationships between SPTO and its private sector members, whilst also providing useful insights for the organisation.

“Through these stakeholder engagements, SPTO provides updates on existing and future donor projects that will benefit all of our stakeholders. Moreover, it allows us to stay updated on industry trends, challenges and opportunities as the private sector really does drive our industry”.

“The team whilst out in the west successfully signed up new industry members for the SPTO industry membership and also past members. We also had the opportunity to provide our stakeholders with an update on SPTE 2023 and raise awareness regarding the SPTO Jobs Link Website, including registering potential employers and employees. This has been a great way to wrap up 2022 and we look forward to strengthening our relationship with SPTO’s private sector membership base in 2023”, said Mr Cocker.