Fiji affirms Commitment to Improving Regional Sustainable Tourism

Fiji affirmed its commitment to being part of the regional sustainable tourism cohesion as it signed the Pacific Leader’s Sustainable Tourism Commitment in Suva this week.

Fiji becomes the 14th Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) member to formalize its endorsement, joining the Islands of Tahiti, Federated States of Micronesia, Samoa, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Niue, Vanuatu, Timor Leste, Tokelau, Solomon Islands, and Tonga, Cook Islands and American Samoa.

The Statement of Commitment re-enforces Pacific values and practices that support improved planning, development, and management of sustainable tourism to preserve the future of Pacific destinations for future generations of the Blue Pacific.

In signing the Commitment, Fiji’s Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport Minister Faiyaz Koya, reaffirmed Fiji’s support to the sustainable advancement of Pacific Tourism.

Mr Koya added that the Commitment provided an opportunity for member countries of SPTO to elevate sustainable tourism as a regional priority for environmental, socio-cultural and economic development at the national level.

“As Tourism leaders of the Pacific, Fiji’s signing of the Statement of Commitment is a testament to our collective vision that by 2030, we are empowered by and benefiting from tourism that is resilient, prosperous and inclusive. As a region, we are highly vulnerable. And our vulnerability calls for greater collaboration and commitment that paves the way for transformative change,” Mr Koya said.

In acknowledging Fiji’s official endorsement, SPTO CEO Chris Cocker highlighted that Fiji had an integral role in advancing regional tourism.

“As one of the region’s major destinations, Fiji has an important leadership role to play in terms of supporting sustainable tourism initiatives by and for the region. With 13 other SPTO members already on board, we congratulate Fiji and warmly welcome them as the latest signatory of the Pacific Leaders Tourism Statement of Commitment, which seeks to support improved planning, development and management of sustainable tourism, so as to preserve the future of Pacific destinations for future generations of the Blue Pacific,” Mr Cocker said.