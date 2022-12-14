Peru: Demonstrations

Protests and demonstrations have been taking place across Peru following the change of government on 7 December 2022, including in the tourist hubs of Cusco, Puno and Arequipa. Some demonstrations have turned violent, and clashes between protestors and security forces have resulted in casualties. These have the potential to continue and spread further. Protests can escalate quickly. The Peruvian Government has declared a 30 day, nationwide state of emergency.

The demonstrations have resulted in the temporary closure of some airports, including international airports in Arequipa and Cusco. Several roadblocks are disrupting traffic, including along the Pan-American Highway, and other transportation links have also been disrupted. To check whether your travel plans may be disrupted, contact your airline or travel provider.

New Zealanders in Peru are advised to avoid all protests and demonstrations, as even those intended to be peaceful have the potential to turn violent. Comply with any instructions issued by the local authorities, including any curfews. Monitor local and international media, review personal security plans and be aware of your surroundings. If unexpectedly in the vicinity of a protest or demonstration, exercise caution and leave the area quickly.

If you require consular assistance, please contact the New Zealand Embassy in Chile on +56 2 2616 3000 or at embajada@nzembassy.cl. For emergency consular assistance outside of office hours, please contact the 24/7 New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s consular emergency line on +64 99 20 20 20 (from outside New Zealand) or on 0800 30 10 30 (from within New Zealand).

Updated:15 Dec 2022, 13:56