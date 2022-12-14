TAJIKISTAN, December 14 - On December 14, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, left for an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

At Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan was seen off by the Chairman of Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Speaker of Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other officials.

During this visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on Foreign Relations, Ministers of Energy and Water Resources, Industry and New Technologies, Transport, Directors of the Drug Control Agency, Agency for Standardization, Metrology, Certification and Trade Inspection, Head of the Customs Service, President of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan and other officials.