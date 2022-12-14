Submit Release
Official welcoming ceremony at the residence of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TAJIKISTAN, December 14 - On December 14, the official visit of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in Pakistan began with the official welcoming ceremony of the high-ranking guest at the residence of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In honor of the official visit and reception of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Pakistan, the residence of the Prime Minister of this country has been arranged with great splendor.

The Honorable guest, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon was welcomed and invited to the honorary podium by the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif.

After the performance of the national anthems of the two countries, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, became familiar with official delegations of both sides.

The meeting and negotiations at the highest level of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan first commenced with a tete-a-tete meeting between the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif.

At the meeting, the current state and prospects of friendly and partnership relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan were discussed in the areas of mutual interest.

The Head of Tajik State Emomali Rahmon expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, for the invitation to pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and for the hospitality and sincere welcome.

