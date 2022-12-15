Pasona Group Sponsors TEDxAwaji

TedxAwaji

“Ikigai - Where Are We Going?” Dec 18

Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and Group Representative: Yasuyuki Nambu) announced that will sponsor TEDxAwaji "Ikigai: Where Are We Going?" an event organized by TEDx, an American nonprofit organization devoted to sharing "ideas worth spreading".

TED (Technology Entertainment Design) is a non-profit organization headquartered in the United States that hosts the world-famous TED talks. TEDx are events held around the world by organizers officially licensed by TED.

Continuing from last year, the second TEDxAwaji, themed “Ikigai: Where Are We Going?”, will be held on Awaji Island. TEDxAwaji was founded by members living on Awaji Island for the purpose of providing a platform for local people to send messages to the world and to bring new ideas to Awaji Island.

At the event, speakers from various fields (including education, coaching, science, art, etc.) will discuss the concept of Ikigai; what Ikigai means to them, whether they have already found their purpose in life and how they are helping others to find their Ikigai.

By sponsoring this event, Pasona Group not only supports regional revitalization, but also contributes to the mission of internationalizing Awaji Island and raising awareness of its rich culture and promising future to the world.

■ TEDxAwaji “Ikigai: Where Are We Going?”Overview

Date: Sunday, 18 December, 2022 11:30-16:30 （Doors open 10:45）

Venue: Naminoritei, Seikaiha (70 Nojimaokawa, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture)

Language: Japanese and English *All talks will be subtitled in the second language

Schedule:

10:45 Reception opens

11:30 Opening dance performance

12:00 Talk sessions

【Japanese session】

Koichi Maeda, a potter from Minamiawaji City, Hyogo and others

【English Session】

Awarded Career Counselor in India Saurab Nanda and others

15:30 Closing remarks and final performance with taiko



Registrations: https://www.ted.com/tedx/events/43521

Ticket Price: JPY3,500 per person (tax included)

No. of seats: 100

Inquiries: TEDxAwaji Organizing Committee (info@tedxawaji.com)