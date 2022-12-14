Submit Release
AG Reyes Calls on Apple/Google to increase TikTok Age Rating

December 13, 2022

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general who signed letters to the CEO’s of Apple and Google, demanding that they increase the 12+ age rating on TikTok by the end of the year. 

The letter states that TikTok is constantly feeding harmful adult content to young people, including inappropriate sexual content as well as posts about alcohol and drug use, eating disorders and illegal/dangerous “challenges” that could compromise safety.   

From the letter: “The App Store currently displays a “12+” age rating for the TikTok app. It also displays a series of additional age-rating descriptions for the TikTok app, including that the TikTok app contains “Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References,” “Infrequent/Mild Sexual Content and Nudity,” “Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor,” and “Infrequent/Mild and Mature/Suggestive Themes.” These representations are false.” 

TikTok has tens of millions of followers, many of whom are teens and pre-teens.  

In addition to Attorney General Reyes, the effort is led by Montana Attorney General Knudsen and signed by the attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.  

Read the letters here:

Letter to Apple

Letter to Google

