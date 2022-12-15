KT Cap Consulting seed investing into HR experience company KTCJ in Malaysia

Alvin Mah, Senior Partner for KT Cap Consulting in Malaysia Founder and Managing Partner for KT Cap Consulting

KTCJ is where creative minds across HR, Healthcare & learning will gather to collaborate, explore, and produce learning content both online & offline for users.

We are delighted to work with the new team and we believe it will provide additional value in the area of structuring Employees related solution for our clients in SEA” — Kenny Thing

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KTCJ, a newly launched Malaysia based HR tech platform focusing on using technology to enhance employee training and learning experience announced its latest funding round from KT Cap Consulting raising its valuation to slightly above RM 2mil. The seed capital will be used to further develop its digital platform and putting in place a new management team led by the founder. KTCJ’s platform allows firms to track, manage and verify the training credentials of their employees and provides a customised end-to-end training program, enhanced the employee journey, including mentoring and coaching solutions looking to provide employees with technology that can contribute to upskilling, leadership development, healthcare and employee mental wellness.

“This investment will allow KTCC to accelerate its growth in Malaysia and unique opportunity to build a HR Tech ecosystem based out of Southeast Asia”. Alvin Mah, Senior Partner of KT Cap Consulting added.

Since its launch in October, KTCJ has secured key contracts from banks and medium sized enterprises to provide digital healthcare training for its employees focusing on genetics and healthcare. As part of its value proposition it is also focusing on soft skill management to artificial intelligence in healthcare through its collaboration with leading healthcare companies to offer programs that help people learnt to manage their anxiety, stress and body image.

KT Cap Consulting is a leading boutique management consultancy headquartered in Singapore with operations in Malaysia, and invests in technology start-ups that add value to its portfolio of clients in SEA. KT Cap Consulting invests in both existing and new management teams and assists in the initial growth and development of KTCJ. The new management team consists of a team of experts in benefits, training, insurance and financial advice is expected to be announced in the coming months.

Earlier in November, KT Cap Consulting announced its investment into InsureComFree an Insurtech platform launched in Malaysia. It also started its Malaysia operation officially in August 2022 with the formation of Interstellar Consulting Sdn Bhd led by Marsha Salam, Senior Partner for KT Cap Consulting and CEO for Interstellar Consulting Sdn Bhd.

About KTCJ Solutions (KTCJ)

KTCJ Solutions Sdn Bhd (REG 202201042611), incorporated in Malaysia in year 2022, a company offering solutions with technology enablement. Focusing in Employee Experience enhancement, KTCJ blend Learning, Healthcare, Wellbeing as part of its’ offering.

About KT Cap Consulting (KTCC)

KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd (UEN: 202223838D) is a boutique management consultancy services company incorporated in Singapore since July 2022. Focusing on Insurance & Healthcare sector, it work with local entrepreneurs based in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand leveraging on its excusive ecosystem to achieve business success. As a firm, KT Cap Consulting also invest into local startups in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand with its proprietary monies.

You can find more information at www.ktcapitalco.com