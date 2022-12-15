Submit Release
CableMaster Announces Major Company Rebranding

Company Launches New Brand, Website to Set Direction for Future Growth

MILWAUKEE, WI, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CableMaster, LLC unveiled new corporate branding and a new website this week, amplifying the company’s position as a best-in-class supplier in the specialty cable, cord and wire markets. 

"We worked to develop a logo and overall look that conveys CableMaster as the modern brand we are today,” said Michael Turner, Chief Executive Officer of CableMaster. The new branding builds on the company's foundation as a reliable supplier for over three decades, and sets its direction for future growth in its key markets of OEM power generation, commercial kitchens and industrial lighting.

“Our new brand showcases CableMaster as a responsive and solution-driven supplier,” said Kirk Kroening, Vice President of Sales. “We are excited to present our re-branding and our new website, which sets us up for continued success as the best partner for our customers.”

CableMaster’s new website offers a modern interface for both existing and new customers to browse available inventory and request custom solutions. The site features cable, cord and wire products, industry-specific solutions and CableMaster’s e-store. Visit the new site at cableandwire.com.

About CableMaster

CableMaster supplies specialty wire and cable products with one goal in mind: ensuring its customers can deliver reliable quality and value to their end customers. The company works intensively with customers’ design and engineering teams to supply components that meet demands, reduce costs and optimize installations. CableMaster’s focus on quality assurance, supply chain solutions and vendor-managed inventory programs helps to minimize disruptions, keep inventory available and avoid hits to customers’ balance sheets.

Jennifer Perez
Tide Rock Holdings
jperez@tiderockholdings.com

